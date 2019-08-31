This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The National Weather Service Space Prediction Center has issued a warning of a G2 solar event for this weekend. This means that it could be possible to see the aurora borealis farther south than normal on Saturday and Sunday. While viewing the northern lights is usually restricted to parts of Alaska and Canada for the Western Hemisphere, the current solar conditions could allow for viewing in parts of the continental United States.
Related: Extreme Ways to See the Northern Lights
While the aurora will be closer to home than normal, you will still need to be fairly close to the Canadian border if you’re hoping to catch a glimpse of the dancing lights. You will also, of course, want to be in a dark location, free of light pollution for the best viewing.
According to Travel + Leisure, these are some of your best options for viewing the northern lights:
- Isle Royal National Park, Michigan
- Headlands International Dark Sky Park, Michigan
- Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, Wisconsin
- Voyageurs National Park, Minnesota
- Theodore Roosevelt National Park, North Dakota
- Glacier National Park, Montana
- Mount Rainier National Park, Washington
- Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska
Of course, if seeing the northern lights is on your travel bucket list and you can’t make it to one of the locations above, you can check out the posts below to help you plan the perfect trip:
- Northern Lights Viewing Season Is Back: Here Are the Best Places to See Them
- The Trendiest Places to See the Northern Lights Now
- You Can Go on a 24-Hour Hunt for the Northern Lights in Norway
If you’re looking to track the storm, you can head over to the National Weather Service Space Weather Prediction Center’s website for the latest updates on solar activity and the forecast for where you will be likely to see the aurora activity.
For the latest travel news, deals, and points and miles tips please subscribe to The Points Guy daily email newsletter
Featured photo by Getty Images
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.