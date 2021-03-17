What is Noble Stay and is it the best deal in luxury travel right now?
TPG just discovered a new way to save money on some of the most appealing luxury hotels around the globe: Noble Stay. It gives invite-only members the chance to buy prepaid certificates for top resorts at extraordinary value and flexibility — a service well-suited to wanderlusters itching to travel again.
The prepaid certificates, known as Noble Certificates, act like gift cards but with a complimentary bonus of up to 50 percent more spending money. Noble refers to this as its Get More bonus.
For example, if a customer were to spend $1,000 toward a Noble Certificate for one of its partner luxury hotels offering a 50% bonus, they would get a total of $1,500 to spend directly at the hotel on the nightly rate or in-house services. That’s an extra $500 for free.
Perhaps even more importantly, in a nod to our times, Noble Certificates do not require booking dates at the time of purchase and they are valid for at least three years. Some hotels offer up to five years before the certificates expire. You also have up to two weeks to change your mind after purchase, thanks to a 14-day refund period.
This flexibility, combined with the complimentary up-to-50-percent bonus, makes Noble Certificates an excellent investment for future travel. These certificates could be especially appealing to people who have been vaccinated already or are about to get their shot(s). You’ll likely feel much more confident booking travel plans when you know that you — and others around you — have been vaccinated.
Where can I stay using a Noble certificate?
Noble partners with more than 200 luxury hotels, including these three Caribbean properties:
- The Ritz-Carlton, Aruba
- The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman
- Casa De Campo Resort & Villas
That growing list of participating resorts includes spots in Mexico, including the St. Regis properties in Punta Mita and Mexico City, Las Alamandas Resort in Costalegre and The Ritz-Carlton, Cancun.
Some European options are the Bvlgari Hotel Milan, Hotel Arts Barcelona, Hotel Bristol Vienna, Six Senses Douro Valley and Gritti Palace of Venice.
In Asia, you could stay at Aman properties in India, Indonesia, Laos, Sri Lanka or Siem Reap. Want to check out the Raffles Maldives Meradhoo or Raffles Singapore? They both accept Noble Certificates.
How do the certificates work?
The most important thing to know about Noble Stay is that the site needs to vet you before you become a member. Membership is currently invite-only but it is complimentary. You need a special access code before you can search for hotels.
Go to Noble Stay’s homepage and look in the bottom right corner. You’ll see some text that says: “Don’t have an access code?” Click the “Join the Waitlist” button and type in your email in the requested field before clicking “Request Access.”
Once you’re set up as a member, you can search the site and choose properties from high-end brands such as Aman, Six Senses, Ritz Carlton, Four Seasons, Regent, St. Regis and Raffles.
You then purchase a certificate. After checkout, the hotel creates a credit under your name for the total value of your purchase, plus the complimentary bonus. Next, you’ll receive an email that includes certificate value, redemption instructions and a point of contact for redemption. You’ll deal directly with the hotel to make your reservation.
The certificates may be spent on all hotel rates and packages and can be stacked with other promotions and offers that are publicly available on the hotel’s official website.
The certificates may also be used on most in-house services, such as dining and spa services. Because you redeem the certificate directly with the hotel, your spending still earns loyalty points and qualifies for elite status benefits as it typically would if you’d booked with cash. That’s a huge plus as far as we’re concerned.
If you can snag an invite to this members-only service, you may find it well worth the effort. Noble Stay could become a key part of your return to travel in 2021 and beyond.
