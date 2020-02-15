Nintendo is opening video game lounges at US airports — and you can get free gear
This is bringing a whole new meaning to “Super Mario Party.”
Nintendo, the beloved video game company, will host Nintendo Switch – On The Go pop-up lounges at a handful of airports in the next few weeks. Here, you’ll find a bunch of Nintendo products to enjoy before your flight — and you’ll even be able to get some hands-on time with Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Life systems. The Switch, for those of you who are unaware, is a compact video game console released back in 2017.
The lounges will also feature plenty of seating and, of course, charging ports. You’ll also be able to play Nintendo Switch games on both handheld mode and TV mode. They’ve rolled out fan favorites, including Super Mario Party, Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda-Breath of the Wild and Tetris-99.
You’ll can also order Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite systems — complete with a free carrying case — as well as games and merchandise. Better yet, you’ll receive a free Nintendo Switch-branded luggage handle wrap, as well as a $10 off a $75 Nintendo purchase at Target.
“Spending time with Nintendo games at our On The Go lounges will give people the opportunity to begin or end their journeys with a smile,” says Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing.
Here’s where to keep an eye out for this one-of-a-kind airport lounge in the next few weeks.
|Dulles International Airport (IAD)
Washington, D.C.
|Concourse B near west entrance/exit, next to Gate B62
|Feb. 17–March 29
|Seattle–Tacoma International Airport (SEA)
Seattle, WA
|Concourse C, next to Gate C10
|Feb. 17–March 29
|O’Hare International Airport (ORD)
Chicago, IL
|Terminal 1, Concourse B, between Gates B12 and B14
|Feb. 17–March 29
|Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL)
Dallas, TX
|West Terminal, near Gates 14 and 16
|Feb. 13–March 29
If you’d rather relax in an airport lounge a little less like a real-life video game, you’ll want to take advantage of a credit card that gets you free access. Or, you could skip the lounge altogether and head straight to the gate.
Let’s just hope you don’t miss your flight.
Featured image courtesy of Nintendo.
