News

Nintendo is opening video game lounges at US airports — and you can get free gear

 Samantha Rosen
4h ago

This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.

This is bringing a whole new meaning to “Super Mario Party.”

Nintendo, the beloved video game company, will host Nintendo Switch On The Go pop-up lounges at a handful of airports in the next few weeks. Here, you’ll find a bunch of Nintendo products to enjoy before your flight — and you’ll even be able to get some hands-on time with Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Life systems. The Switch, for those of you who are unaware, is a compact video game console released back in 2017.

For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

The lounges will also feature plenty of seating and, of course, charging ports. You’ll also be able to play Nintendo Switch games on both handheld mode and TV mode. They’ve rolled out fan favorites, including Super Mario Party, Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda-Breath of the Wild and Tetris-99.

You’ll can also order Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite systems — complete with a free carrying case — as well as games and merchandise. Better yet, you’ll receive a free Nintendo Switch-branded luggage handle wrap, as well as a $10 off a $75 Nintendo purchase at Target.

Related: A hotel opening this summer promises to be like ‘sleeping in a cartoon’

“Spending time with Nintendo games at our On The Go lounges will give people the opportunity to begin or end their journeys with a smile,” says Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Here’s where to keep an eye out for this one-of-a-kind airport lounge in the next few weeks.

Dulles International Airport (IAD)
Washington, D.C.		 Concourse B near west entrance/exit, next to Gate B62 Feb. 17–March 29
Seattle–Tacoma International Airport (SEA)
Seattle, WA		 Concourse C, next to Gate C10 Feb. 17–March 29
O’Hare International Airport (ORD)
Chicago, IL		 Terminal 1, Concourse B, between Gates B12 and B14 Feb. 17–March 29
Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL)
Dallas, TX		 West Terminal, near Gates 14 and 16 Feb. 13–March 29

If you’d rather relax in an airport lounge a little less like a real-life video game, you’ll want to take advantage of a credit card that gets you free access. Or, you could skip the lounge altogether and head straight to the gate.

Let’s just hope you don’t miss your flight.

Featured image courtesy of Nintendo.

Samantha Rosen creates lifestyle, travel and credit-card content at TPG. For over two years, she managed TPG's social media strategy and audience engagement efforts before joining the travel team. There's a good chance she's talking about how much she loves New Orleans or planning her next meal as you read this.
You might like
Testing, testing: Will miles be United’s new form of passenger compensation?
News
2h ago
TPG readers are questioning Lyft Pink discounts. Here’s what we know so far.
News
3h ago
How to budget for expenses studying abroad
News
3h ago
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points

TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200

CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners

*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
Apply Now
More Things to Know
  • Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
  • 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
  • Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
  • Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
  • Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Intro APR on Purchases
N/A
Regular APR
17.49% - 24.49% Variable
Annual Fee
$95
Balance Transfer Fee
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
Recommended Credit
Excellent/Good

Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.

Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.