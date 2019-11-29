A hotel opening this summer promises to be like ‘sleeping in a cartoon’
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If your Saturday mornings growing up were spent watching “Adventure Time” or “Powerpuff Girls” — maybe even “Johnny Bravo” — we’re about to make your day.
Next summer, the Cartoon Network will open its first-ever hotel, and it sounds pretty amazing. According to the site, it will be like “sleeping in a cartoon.”
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
As soon as you arrive, the Cartoon Crew will help you check in. You can grab a bite at the Cartoon Kitchen with dishes straight from your favorite shows (yes, even those bacon pancakes from “Adventure Time.”) There’s also a Bearista Café serving up coffee, tea, specialty drinks and snacks, as well as the Land O’Pool concession stand at the outdoor pool and splash zone. On dreary or even wintry, guests can also hang out around the year-round heated indoor pool.
When it’s time to wind down for the day, you can even watch a show on the hotel’s oversized screen in the shape of Finn’s face. (You can probably guess it will be Cartoon Network all the time, but guests can even look forward to screenings of episodes and shows that have never aired before.)
According to Travel + Leisure, the Cartoon Network Hotel — which was expected to open last summer — will occupy the former Continental Inn.
The hotel will boast 165 guest rooms, and you could say they all have, er, character. Every guest room will have a theme inspired by one of six Cartoon Network shows, including “The Amazing World of Gumball,” “Adventure Time,” “Ben 10,” “The Powerpuff Girls,” “Steven Universe” and “We Bare Bears.” You’ll find plenty of sleeping arrangements to accommodate you and your entire family (or, you know, just you if you’re living out some childhood dreams here), including rooms with double beds, queen beds, bunk beds, showers and baths.
If you want to really take your stay to the next level, though, the Dream Suites might be for you. Each one is “immersed in the world of a cartoon.” The Powerpuff Girls suite, for example, is perfect for diehard fans of Blossom, Buttercup and Bubbles. It has a living space, dining area and kitchenette, complete with a king bed and bunk beds (each with its own television) that can sleep eight people. You can also book a custom room package for any type of room, and the Cartoon Crew will add some special touches.
You’ll find the hotel in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, right next to Dutch Wonderland (in fact, guests of the hotel will receive discounts to the award-winning amusement park next door, though it’s unclear how much) and just 45 minutes from Hersheypark.
The hotel is slated to open in June and they’re already accepting reservations. Standard rooms start at $289 per night and the hotel’s Dream Suites start at $489 a night. Because the Cartoon Network Hotel doesn’t belong to any major brand or loyalty program (rats!) be sure to pay for your stay with a credit card that earns you bonus points on travel purchases, such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x points) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x points).
You could even pay with a credit card such as the Capital One® Spark Miles® for Business or the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card and redeem your miles for statement credits to “erase” the cost of your stay.
Featured image courtesy of Cartoon Network Hotel.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.