New United Club lounge opens in New Orleans International Airport
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
United Airlines recently expressed renewed proactivity to bolster its United Club lounge network. It announced a one-of-a-kind lounge coming to Newark Liberty International Airport by 2021, and brand-new lounges in Washington, D.C., Phoenix and Honolulu on the way.
On February 29, 2020, United yanked the shroud from its first new United Club lounge of 2020. It’s a sizable 6,000-square-foot space that lives beside Gate C7 in the brand-new terminal of the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY).
Related: Best United Club lounges
As expected, the 95-seat lounge offers high-speed Wi-Fi and scads of power outlets. You’ll also find region-influenced cuisine such as “muffuletta and pimento cheese sliders, gumbo and rice, Cajun pepper dip and Creole egg salad,” as well as complimentary alcohol such as Abita Amber beer and Southern Comfort, beer, wine and a variety of cocktails, per United.
New lounges like this slowly continue to increase the value of credit cards like the United℠ Business Card. It comes with a limited time offer of 100,000 bonus miles after you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. But the card also comes with a number of ongoing benefits, such as two annual United Club one-time passes. More lounges mean more opportunities to use your day passes!
For more information, read our ultimate guide to United Club access. And for more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Featured photo courtesy of United Airlines.
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 3 points per dollar on the first $150,000 in combined spending on travel, shipping purchases, internet, cable and phone services, and advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines.
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year
- Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases–with no limit to the amount you can earn
- Points are worth 25% more when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards
- Redeem points for travel, cash back, gift cards and more – your points don't expire as long as your account is open
- No foreign transaction fees
- Employee cards at no additional cost
- $95 Annual Fee
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.