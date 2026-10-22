United has fully embraced the "everything is bigger in Texas" mantra, as Houston is now home to not only the world's largest United Club, but also the largest airline lounge in the country.

The new 54,000-square-foot United Club opens today in the expanded Terminal B North concourse at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), which itself brings 22 new gates, a sensory room, play area, a host of new Houston-favorite restaurants and more.

But the star of the show is unquestionably the massive United Club near Gate B11, with its outdoor terrace, Texas-style food and 800 seats spread across multiple zones. Here's a first look inside.

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New Houston United Club basics

Here's what you need to know about the new United Club at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport Terminal B.

Located post-security in the new Terminal B North addition, near Gate B11

Open 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, beginning Oct. 22, 2026

54,000 square feet spread across a single level, including a 1,350-square-foot outdoor terrace

The new lounge is home to 800 seats, 11 private phone booths, two bars and two buffets

Follows the same access rules as other United Clubs

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Inside the world's largest United Club

The new Houston United Club isn't just the country's largest on paper, it actually feels that way when you are inside, too.

In fact, during my preview visit, it almost felt like exploring down the rabbit hole in Alice in Wonderland as the "rooms" within the lounge just kept flowing from one into the next.

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It is all one connected space, but there are multiple rooms within the United Club that feel quite distinct in both style and function. While it will certainly be different once the doors officially open and passengers fill the space, this area with the loungers overlooking the planes had a calm, relaxing vibe during my media tour on Wednesday.

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Alternately, this area of the lounge — with some tiered padded seating, an arcade game and a view of the terminal — felt like it had the potential to be a much more lively family-friendly hangout spot.

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Those were just two of the multiple zones inside the lounge. Not only will the 800 seats inside the new club accommodate a lot of passengers at once, but those passengers will have their choice of lots of different types of seats and places to pass the time until their next flight.

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Outdoor terrace

In a first for the Houston airport, this new United Club comes with a side of fresh air in the form of a 1,350-square-foot outdoor terrace with views of the airfield.

While Houston can certainly get warm, there are fans and sometimes a quick shot of fresh air is all you need — even if it's in Houston's sweltering summer heat. And, of course, this may end up being the most popular spot in the lounge during Houston's milder times of the year.

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Restrooms and wellness room

The new United Club's restrooms also were large. That includes within the individual stalls, which helps when your luggage has to take the restroom trip along with you. Additionally, there were multiple private family restrooms in addition to the men's and women's rooms.

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The lounge also featured a private wellness room that looked to be designed for nursing, caring for a baby and pumping.

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Food and drinks at the new Houston United Club

As mentioned, there are two bars and two buffets at this record-setting lounge — a testemant to the work it takes to keep up to 800 people fed and happy.

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Food buffets at the new Houston United Club

During my visit, both of the food buffets had the same items on offer, which included:

Smoked beef brisket

Chicken chili enchilada casserole

Taqueria bar with meat, rice, beans, tortillas and taco fixings

Biscuits and gravy

Tres leches

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I tried pretty much everything, and while this was just a preview event, it was all genuinely enjoyable. I specifically loved the tres leches, but I'd look forward to every dish again in the future, which isn't always the case for airline lounge food.

Bars inside the new Houston United Club

This mega-lounge has two full-service bars, and my favorite one may actually be the smaller of the two.

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The smaller bar, located closest to the outdoor terrace, is called the Moonshot Bar — a nod to Houston's space history. In addition to the standard drink options, this bar has copious tequila options.

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Of course, there is a list of standard, included options at both of the bars, too:

Bollicini Brut (Sparkling Wine)

Mainline Wine Blend (White)

Mainline Red Blend

Blue Moon

Dogfish Head 60 Minute IPA

Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra Zero

Modelo Especial

Svedka Vodka

Beefeater Gin

Bacardí Superior Rum

Evan Williams Black Label Whiskey

The Famous Grouse Whiskey

Cuervo Tradicional Tequila

Martini & Rossi Dry Liqueur

Martini & Rossi Sweet Liqueur

Finest Call Bar Mixes

Finest Call Zesty Bloody Mary Mix

Red Bull



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And there are complimentary soda machines, flavored water dispensers, fancy coffee machines with more options than I needed at 6 a.m., not to mention candies and snacks.

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United Club access

So if your next question is who gets to come inside and enjoy this fancy new United Club, you're in the right place.

There are a variety of ways to get into a United Club, ranging from having the right credit card(s), one-time passes, purchasing a membership using miles or cash, having Star Alliance Gold status (when meeting certain other criteria) or flying on eligible premium-cabin tickets — all of which also require an eligible same-day boarding pass.

United now also has two tiers of lounge access — individual membership and an All Access tier, which provides unlimited United Club access for the primary member and up to two guests, or one adult and two dependents under 18 years old.

If you want all the nuances of how to get United Club access, I highly recommend you read our How to get United Club access guide.

But I'd consider the easiest way in to be via these United credit cards:

**The information for the United Club Business Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.

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Lounge membership earned via a cobranded credit card includes entry for primary cardmembers, one guest and any dependents under 18, though cardmembers can unlock the All Access level of membership to increase the guest allowance.

If you think frequent United Club visits are in your future, the pricier United Club cards are likely the way to go, as the $695 annual fee is still less than purchasing a membership outright.

Otherwise, the two single-use United Club passes you get each year with the $95 United Explorer Card or the United Business Card might be enough to meet your lounging needs. Just know that sometimes United Clubs reach capacity and are unable to accept single-use passes until the crowds thin.

Bottom line

The Terminal B expansion and the world's largest new United Club are massive upgrades for Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

The lounge is not only undeniably spacious, but bright, airy, thoughtful and somewhere to actually look forward to visiting, especially if they keep the enchiladas and tres leches on the menu. It is designed to handle a lot of passengers who are either connecting through Terminal B or on short to medium-haul trips. And it joins the "United Club Fly" grab-and-go concept, also in Terminal B, to really make the time in the airport a much more enjoyable — and functional — part of your traveling day.

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