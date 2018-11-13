Our New Podcast From The Points Guy Features Huge News From Capital One
Today I’m excited to officially announce our very first podcast: Talking Points.
Every Tuesday, you’ll hear from me, The Points Guy, as I sit down with with CEOs, CMOs and executives in the points-and-miles world who are changing the way we travel — industry leaders like Richard Branson of Virgin Atlantic and the Virgin Group, and Kristin Lemkau from JP Morgan Chase. And then each week, you’ll also get insight from TPG writers and editors to find out how you too can travel the world for a fraction of the cost.
Our first episode features Matt Knise, Capital One’s Business Analysis and Product Management Director. He shares some incredible news with me that Capital One cardholders — especially those who have been considering the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card — are going to be pretty excited about. But the only way to find out that news right now is to tune into Talking Points.
Here’s where you can find our show…
And also on the following services (note that it may not show up on Apple and Spotify immediately, but if you’re a subscriber, you should be able to see it):
Acast
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Stitcher
Google Podcasts
Overcast
TuneIn
PocketCasts
If you have any thoughts, questions or just want to chat about the podcast, please email me at talkingpoints@thepointsguy.com or tweet at me @thepointsguy using the hashtag #TalkingPoints. And don’t forget to subscribe!
Featured image of Brian Kelly and Matt Knise of Capital One by Jessica Rovniak / The Points Guy.
