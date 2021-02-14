TPG is launching 2 new weekly Instagram Live series — here’s what you need to know
In a world where real-life interactions have become a rarity — at least for now — the social team at TPG is always looking for new ways to connect with our community.
We have more than 3 million passionate and engaged points, miles and travel enthusiasts in the TPG Lounge on Facebook, on Instagram and more. That’s why, in an effort to have more conversations and an open dialogue with our community, we’re excited to launch two new weekly live programs hosted on TPG’s Instagram account by our in-house experts.
Stay on top of the latest travel news with As Far as I Know
As Far as I Know (that’s AFAIK for short), is a new weekly Instagram Live series that launched in January. Here, senior travel editor Melanie Lieberman and travel reporter Victoria Walker will discuss current travel news and answer questions from readers.
Every week, they’ll pick one current — and often still-developing — topic to discuss each Friday at 12 p.m. ET. Past topics have included vaccine passports, new COVID-19 testing requirements and border closures.
The topic of the episode will be announced the day prior on our Instagram Stories, so be on the lookout for a chance to submit your own questions there each week. Lieberman and Walker will answer fans’ questions live and discuss what they know about that topic so far to catch viewers up to speed.
Each episode will be saved on TPG’s IGTV channel for viewers to access at any time and share with their own communities.
Pick a side with Counterpoints
Then there’s Counterpoints, a second Instagram Live series launching this Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 9 a.m. ET. Expect a rousing travel debate show hosted by TPG’s loyalty and engagement editor, Richard Kerr.
Kerr is the king of “hot takes” at TPG and lives by the motto, “Everyone’s entitled to their wrong opinions.”
He’ll have a rotating cast of TPG team members as his co-host each week and the duo will debate two sides of any particularly polarizing issue within the travel world today — in a friendly manner, of course.
Topics will include packing a carry-on or a checked bag, boarding a plane first or last and one of the most controversial topics in the industry right now: personal toiletries versus bulk amenities. Stay tuned each Tuesday morning on the TPG Instagram account to see who and what Richard will be debating next!
You may even see The Points Guy founder and CEO, Brian Kelly, jump on from time to time.
Similar to AFAIK, the topic will be announced a few days in advance on Instagram Stories and we’ll poll the community so you can tell us what side of the issue you’re on. These episodes will also be saved to TPG’s IGTV channel each week at the conclusion of the live for viewers to access at any time.
Bottom line
Be sure to follow @ThePointsGuy on Instagram to check out these new series, ask your questions, share your hot takes and give us your feedback. In a world where people feel farther away from each other than ever, we look forward to continuing to have conversations and engaging with our community in these exciting new ways.
