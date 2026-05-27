A robot bartender, dedicated gaming stations and a new take on the airport lounge experience are all part of Portal Lounge, a brand-new concept that just opened in Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP).

In Terminal 1, near the intersection of Concourses C and D, this 3,800-square-foot space is designed to transform the lounge concept from a place travelers simply pass through into an active part of the journey.

Here are three things travelers should know about the new space.

ANNIE HENDRICKSON/PORTAL LOUNGE

Related: Best credit cards for airport lounge access

Portal Lounge will offer gaming and more

Most airport lounges are rooms where travelers can sit quietly, answer emails, grab a snack and wait for boarding.

But Portal Lounge — created by the team behind Gameway, a gaming-focused airport lounge currently operating in nine U.S. airports — has slightly different goals.

This lounge is designed to make the airport experience feel more interactive, offering 17 dedicated gaming stations featuring Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

ANNIE HENDRICKSON/PORTAL LOUNGE

Travelers can play solo, but multiplayer and competitive gaming options are also available. And once you're in, you're in: All gaming experiences are included as part of the visit.

From the bold entrance and curated music to the social seating arrangements and what the lounge describes as "cinematic lighting," Portal Lounge aims to feel more active and communal than a traditional airport lounge (where most travelers typically do their best to pretend everyone else doesn't exist).

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ANNIE HENDRICKSON/PORTAL LOUNGE

Enjoy a robot bartender and an included buffet

One major differentiator between Portal Lounge and Gameway is the food and beverage setup.

At Gameway, you can typically buy (or access with your Priority Pass membership) pre-packaged snacks and bottled beverages.

At Portal Lounge, you can not only play games, but also enjoy the included buffet and even grab a cocktail or mocktail from the robot bartender — another aspect that makes the lounge feel different, special and memorable.

On the menu, you'll find build-your-own bowls with chicken, rice, tofu, veggies, sauces and more. There are also options such as sliders, buffalo cauliflower, salads and sweet treats.

Some included beverage choices, as well as "premium cocktails and elevated offerings," are also available.

Signature beverages on the menu include the "Lag Free," a Minnesota-inspired margarita layered with Honeycrisp apple, maple and citrus and "Prince's Lemonade," a vibrant zero-proof cocktail inspired by music icon Prince, who hails from Minnesota.

ANNIE HENDRICKSON/PORTAL LOUNGE

Skip the $70 fee by using Priority Pass

Walk-in access to the new Portal Lounge is said to cost around $70, but if a card with Priority Pass membership is sitting in your wallet, then you're in luck.

Depending on the Priority Pass access included with your credit card, you may be able to enter the lounge at no additional cost, regardless of which airline you're flying.

Here are 10 popular cards that give you Priority Pass access.

Bottom line

At TPG, we not only love a new lounge, but we especially love when a new lounge concept hits the scene. Traveler expectations around lounges are clearly evolving, especially as younger travelers increasingly influence what airport spaces are expected to offer. Portal Lounge is trying to hit that mark by creating a space that hopefully feels like a destination within the airport, rather than just a place to pass through.

This is not the only new lounge concept to hit the terminal recently; in the last few months, we've seen several new concepts emerge.

Examples include Amex's speakeasy-style Sidecar lounge, designed for travelers seeking a faster premium dining experience, and the first U.S.-based Plaza Premium First Lounge at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) featuring elevated food and beverage offerings.