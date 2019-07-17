This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Now through Oct 15, you can earn Southwest Rapid Rewards points through a new partnership with the car-sharing service Turo. Both new and existing Turo users can link their Rapid Rewards account to their Turo account and start earning rewards for every trip.
Turo is a car rental platform that operates similar to Airbnb, allowing locals to list their personal vehicles for visitors to rent. It’s available in 49 states (New York being the only holdout), as well as Canada, the UK and Germany. The app is easy to use with a variety of vehicle options for pretty much any price point, and you can occasionally find some great deals. TPG staffers have had generally positive experiences when renting a vehicle through Turo.
Offer Details
New Turo users will earn 2,000 Rapid Rewards points after completing their first trip. Both new and existing users will then earn 500 points for every trip taken after. When you list your own vehicle on the site and “host” your first trip, you’ll also earn 10,000 points. Note, trips taken and hosted must be worth at least $50 in order to earn rewards. Additionally, trips booked during the promotional period must be taken by July 1, 2020.
Throughout this promotion, you can earn up to 30,000 Rapid Rewards points. TPG values Southwest points at 1.5 cents each, meaning this offer is worth up to $450.
Linking your account is easy to do through Turo’s website. Simply sign-up or login to your Turo account, head over to the Southwest Partnership page, and input your Rapid Rewards account information. Once you’ve earned points by renting a car or hosting your first trip, you should see the bonus points deposited into your Southwest account 30 days after the end of your trip.
Whether you are new to Turo or a returning user, this offer is an easy way to top off your Rapid Rewards account this summer with up to 30,000 bonus points.
However, there’s a way to earn even more points through this promotion, but you’ll need to act quick. There’s currently an Amex Offer where you can earn 4,500 Membership Rewards points after spending $150 on Turo before August 20. Make sure to check your Amex Offers and add the deal to your American Express card before you rent a vehicle through Turo.
If you don’t have the Amex offer, a card like the Chase Sapphire Reserve or Citi Premier would be your best bet for Turo transactions, since both earn you 3x points travel purchases.
