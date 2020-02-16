New Machu Picchu routes aren’t the only reason to visit Peru this year
If you’re heading to Peru this year, you have a lot to look forward to.
The most exciting update is arguably the addition of new, alternative routes to Machu Picchu, expected to open in 2020. They’re designed to reduce foot traffic on the most popular trails, while also highlighting important communities and cultures in the area, according to Lonely Planet. Both trails will also improve economic opportunities for locals in the region.
The forthcoming Amazon access route, for example, will connect the Intihuatana community with San Miguel, Inkarakay, Mandor and Puente Ruinas as it leads visitors to Machu Picchu Town. Another route will connect Choquellusca with San Antonio de Torontoy, which is also on the way to the iconic Inca citadel.
The two new routes are part of a massive development budget totaling 4 million Peruvian sols (about $1.2 million). Additional projects include trail maintenance, new lookouts and additional information centers, among other infrastructure improvements. The budget will also support a massive reforestation and restoration initiative to plant one million native plants and trees along the pathways.
The best-known route to the ancient ruins of Machu Picchu, the Inca Trail, will reopen to visitors on March 1, Matador Network noted. Access to the trail — which closes every February during the rainy season for routine maintenance — was restricted in January following a severe landslide.
Travelers with plans to visit Peru will discover more than just additional routes to Machu Picchu. There are also buzzy hotels cropping up all over the country you’ll want to keep on your radar.
The 11-room Cirqa, located in Arequipa, quietly opened its doors to travelers last year in a 16th-century monastery. Rates at the Relais & Châteaux property start around $200 per night. Expect striking volcanic sillar stone buildings, vaulted ceilings and a heated plunge pool on the patio.
Hilton loyalists can look forward to a new Motto by Hilton hotel opening in Lima. While it will break ground this May, you’ll have to wait until 2022 to stay there. But because it’s the first Motto by Hilton hotel in Latin America, we’re sure it will be worth the wait.
And, come September, Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection will set sail for the first time in South America, too. Two new itineraries will bring guests to the Amazon River in Peru on the 32-passenger Aria Amazon. Choose from a 15-day or 11-day tour of Peru and the Peruvian Amazon.
It’s no wonder why so many tourists are flocking to Peru. If you need more trip inspiration for this year, though, be sure to check out our guide on where to travel in 2020.
Featured image by jimfeng/Getty Images
