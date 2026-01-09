Whether you visit Disney World or Disneyland on a yearly basis, go every few years or are planning your very first visit, there is always something new to see. And 2026 is no exception.

For example, most of the major construction you might have seen around Disney World lately is part of longer-term projects, like the upcoming "Cars"-themed land and a new land themed to Disney and Pixar's "Monsters, Inc." being built at Disney's Hollywood Studios. Out at Disneyland, an expansion of Avengers Campus, the coming addition of an Avatar Land and a "Coco"-themed attraction are just a few projects to look forward to. These efforts will bring some headliner additions to the parks in the coming years beyond 2026.

However, there are still several exciting changes and additions planned for the Disney parks in 2026. Expect ride refurbishments and rethemes, all-new meet-and-greets and new themed after-hours parties. And, if you want brand-new Disney rides (and a whole brand-new ship!), you'll want to grab your passport, as you can find those beyond the U.S. borders.

Here are 15 new experiences you can enjoy in 2026 at Disney World, Disneyland and beyond.





Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets opens at Disney World

WALT DISNEY WORLD

It's long been rumored that Rock 'n' Roller Coaster's Aerosmith-themed days were numbered, and Disney confirmed that in late 2024 when it announced the Muppets would be taking over the popular coaster.

The ride experience itself will remain the same, with its signature twists, turns and inversions in a super-stretch limo, but riders will now enjoy the musical stylings of the Electric Mayhem and see favorite Muppets characters in the ride's iconic recording studio.

Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets is set to open in summer 2026 at Disney's Hollywood Studios, but you can still experience the current version (minus the Aerosmith preshow, which has already closed) until spring 2026.

'The Magic of Disney Animation' opens at Disney World

DISNEY

"The Magic of Disney Animation" is an all-new, interactive experience coming to Disney's Hollywood Studios, replacing the former Star Wars Launch Bay.

Guests can explore an interactive version of the Disney Animation headquarters and see their favorite Disney animated films come to life in new and exciting ways. From meeting your favorite characters to learning to draw them or playing in an "Alice in Wonderland"-themed play area, you've never experienced Disney Animation like this.

"The Magic of Disney Animation" is expected to open in summer 2026.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad reopens at Disney World

WALT DISNEY WORLD

After being closed for more than a year, the "wildest ride in the wilderness" will reopen at the Magic Kingdom in spring 2026. When Big Thunder Mountain Railroad reopens, it will feature a new journey through the Rainbow Caverns — a colorful natural phenomenon of phosphorescent pools and shimmering stalagmites.

But all is not as it appears in this cursed mine, and you may encounter a few new surprises along the way.

Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin reopens at Disney World

DISNEY

Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin is also set to reopen in spring 2026 at the Magic Kingdom after closing for refurbishment in August 2025.

The ride will still find you blasting "Z" targets as you face off against the Evil Emperor Zurg, but the attraction will receive new ride vehicles with handheld blasters and video monitors and interactive targets for a better gameplay experience. You'll also meet an all-new character named "Buddy" who will help you prepare for your mission before you take on Zurg.

Frozen Ever After refurbishment at Disney World

GRAHAM UDEN/WALT DISNEY WORLD

Frozen Ever After at Epcot will close Jan. 26 for about a month. When it reopens in February, riders will see new audio-animatronic figures that more closely resemble those created for the World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland.

Disney debuts 'Soarin' Across America' at Disney World and Disneyland

WALT DISNEY WORLD

Disney will mark America's 250th birthday with celebrations across its parks and streaming platforms throughout summer 2026, including the debut of “Soarin’ Across America” at both Disney World and Disneyland.

The show, which will take riders on an adventure through some of America's most iconic landmarks, cities and natural wonders, will temporarily replace "Soarin." It's expected to start by Memorial Day at Epcot and July 2 at Disney California Adventure Park.

New mission on Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run at Disney World and Disneyland

WALT DISNEY WORLD

If you feel like you've fully mastered Hondo Ohnaka's current mission on Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run at Disney's Hollywood Studios and Disneyland Park, you'll be happy to learn there's an exciting new mission on the way featuring Grogu and the Mandalorian at both parks.

Beginning May 22, you can join Grogu and Mando as you fly to familiar "Star Wars" locales like Tatooine, Cloud City and the wreckage of the Death Star. Riders in the engineer position, who have previously had little influence on the mission's outcome, will assist in communicating with Grogu during the mission.

The return of Cool Kids' Summer at Disney World

Guests at Disney's Pop Century Resort. DISNEY

Disney debuted Cool Kids' Summer in 2025, offering fun activities for families with younger children throughout Disney World's parks and hotels. Last year, this monthslong experience included things like DJ-led dance parties, character meet-and-greets and games. This year, Goofy will take over Epcot's Communicore Hall and Jessie, Woody and other "Toy Story" friends will host a party at the Magic Kingdom's Diamond Horseshoe.

Disney is bringing the event back for 2026 between May 26 and Sept. 8.

'Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live!' debuts at Disney World

"Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live!" is a stage show for the youngest Disney fans coming to Disney's Hollywood Studios in summer 2026.

The show based on "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse" is already a big hit at Disneyland, but this will mark its East Coast debut. Kids can sing and dance along with Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Pluto and Daisy in this high-energy performance.

See Bluey and Bingo at Disney World and Disneyland

WALT DISNEY WORLD

In a long-awaited first, guests can finally meet everyone's favorite family of Heelers from Down Under at Disney's Animal Kingdom beginning in summer 2026. In addition to meeting Bluey and her younger sister Bingo at Conservation Station, you can view animals native to Bluey's home country of Australia.

At Disneyland Park, beginning March 22, Bluey and her sister Bingo will lead a celebration of music, performance and play at the Fantasyland Theatre.

If you happen to be sailing with Disney in 2026, Bluey and Bingo will also be found on the Disney Dream beginning in February and on the Disney Wish starting in June.

New 'Disneyland After Dark' party: '70 Years of Favorites'

Disneyland Resort's 70th anniversary celebration. SEAN TEEGARDEN/DISNEYLAND RESORT

There's an all-new after-hours party coming to Disneyland on March 3 and 5 that is themed to 70 years of iconic eras and moments in Disneyland's history (to coincide with the park's 70th anniversary).

Special events and experiences you can expect during the party include the '80s themed Videopolis Dance Party at Tomorrowland Terrace, swing dancing in Fantasyland and line dancing at The Golden Horseshoe in a "Woody's Round Up" tribute. These parties run from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., though you can enter the park with a party ticket starting at 6 p.m., so rest up and come ready to celebrate the seven decades of Disneyland.

Disney Adventure World opens at Disneyland Paris

World of Frozen at Disney Adventure World. DISNEYLAND PARIS

Disneyland Paris announced in April 2024 that the resort's second park, Walt Disney Studios Park, would be renamed to Disney Adventure World. But there's much more to this update than a simple name change. When the park transforms into Disney Adventure World on March 29, it will do so with fresh attractions, entertainment, dining and a new world based on the "Frozen" films.

World of Frozen will transport guests to the Kingdom of Arendelle, including the popular Frozen Ever After attraction and a royal meet-and-greet with Elsa and Anna. World of Frozen will reside on the shores of Adventure Bay, an all-new body of water that will act as a gateway to the park's new themed lands that will surround it.

Also along Adventure Way, you'll find the new Raiponce Tangled Spin ride ("Raiponce" is the French word for "Rapunzel"), a new nighttime spectacular called “Disney Cascade of Lights" and 14 new dining locations.

'Spider-Man' roller coaster coming to Shanghai Disneyland

A "Spider-Man"-themed coaster is coming to Shanghai Disneyland. DISNEY

If you want to hop on a brand-new, high-thrill roller coaster themed to "Spider-Man," then grab your passport and keep your eye on Shanghai, as construction is underway on the park's new "Spider-Man"-themed area, which will be the park’s ninth land. An official opening date has not yet been announced, but it could open as soon as 2026.

Disney Adventure sets sail

Marvel Landing on Disney Adventure. DISNEY

In 2026, Disney Cruise Line will welcome its biggest-ever ship, Disney Adventure.

This is a massive ship that can accommodate 6,700 guests and 2,500 crew members, totaling more than 9,000 people on board when the ship sails at full capacity. Disney's current largest ship, Disney Destiny, holds around 4,000 passengers at full capacity.

Disney Adventure will home port out of Singapore, so those used to hopping on all the newest Disney ships will have to travel farther to check this ship off their lists. Those who do will find the longest roller coaster at sea, Ironcycle Test Run, plus seven themed areas, two additional attractions — Pym Quantum Racers and Groot Galaxy Spin — and a variety of other new restaurants and spaces.

'Wreck-It Ralph' 'Sugar Rush' attraction coming to Tokyo Disneyland

"Wreck-It Ralph"-themed ride. DISNEY

Tokyo Disneyland closed Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters in 2024 to make way for the world's first Disney attraction based on "Wreck-It Ralph." The new, interactive ride will take guests into the Sugar Rush game with Vanellope, Ralph and other characters from the film. During this interactive adventure, riders will use blasters to shoot "sugar bugs," as depicted in the concept art. The ride is likely to open in 2026.

Bottom line

While it'll be another year or two before we start to welcome all-new lands and attractions at the U.S. Disney parks, there is a lot of "new magic" to be enjoyed in 2026, both in and out of the U.S.

And this run down of what's new at Disney in 2026 doesn't even touch some other Disney upgrades we are excited about this year, such as some renovated rooms at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge, a new zero-entry pool at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort, ongoing room upgrades at Disney's Port Orleans Resort and Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, new menu items across the parks and even a what's old is new again color scheme going up on Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World.

So, if you are hoping for a Disney trip this year, grab those cameras, dust off those points and get ready to enjoy new and old favorites at Disney in 2026.