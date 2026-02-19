Three of the most visited U.S. national parks have decided to roll back their entry requirements in 2026.

In recent years, timed entry systems have become increasingly common at popular national parks — an attempt to curb overtourism, preserve park infrastructure and make the visitor experience more enjoyable. Reservations are typically required during the summer months and at other peak times. However, three popular parks have decided to nix reservations in summer 2026: Yosemite National Park in California, Glacier National Park in Montana and Arches National Park in Utah.

Glacier National Park. JOSH MILLER PHOTOGRAPHY/AURORA PHOTOS/GETTY IMAGES

Yosemite was the sixth-most-visited U.S. national park in 2024. Although vehicle reservations have been required on and off since 2020, typically during peak visitation, the park has announced it will not require them for the rest of 2026. According to a press release, "The decision follows a comprehensive evaluation of traffic patterns, parking availability and visitor use during the 2025 season."

Instead, visitors are encouraged to plan ahead, visit on weekdays to avoid congestion and check the park website for real-time conditions.

Similarly, Montana's Glacier National Park, the 10th-most-visited park in 2024, has removed its park-wide vehicle reservation requirement in 2026. However, in the park's busiest corridors, including Going-to-the-Sun Road and Logan Pass, the National Park Service says it will create "temporary vehicle diversions if safety thresholds are reached."

Arches National Park in Utah is relatively small but also popular, leading to historically dense crowds and long lines to enter. Although it has combated this by implementing timed entry reservations during its summer high season since 2022, it will no longer do so in 2026.

Arches National Park. KRYSSIA CAMPOS/GETTY IMAGES

Timed entry systems can help reduce wait times to get into a park and prevent disappointment during your trip, but they also require more planning. These new requirements could give travelers more flexibility in visiting these popular parks. However, be prepared for longer waits and more crowded trails, especially on weekends in the summer or fee-free days.

Although these three parks are loosening their entry requirements, you may still need a timed entry reservation at other parks.

Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado announced its timed entry system will return for the 2026 high season, from Memorial Day weekend to mid-October. And watching the sun rise over Maui's highest peak is on so many bucket lists that Haleakala National Park requires a "Summit Sunrise Reservation" for every vehicle entering the park between 3 and 7 a.m. year-round.

Some parks that do not use a general timed entry system do require making a reservation, or even entering a lottery, to gain access to select roads, hiking trails and camping spots. These include Cadillac Summit Road in Maine's Acadia National Park, the popular Angels Landing trail in Utah's Zion National Park and most campgrounds in Virginia's Shenandoah National Park.

Since entry requirements vary from park to park, it's always a good idea to do your research and plan ahead. You might consider visiting in winter or trying one of these state park dupes to avoid the crowds.

Here are some more tips to help you plan your national park trip: