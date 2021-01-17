More hikers could soon get permission to hike to the Wave in Arizona
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional information
Hikers hoping to visit the Wave — a striking geological formation in Vermilion Cliffs National Monument near the Utah-Arizona border — might soon find it easier to do so. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is increasing the number of visitor permits starting February 1 from 20 visitors per day to 64 and/or 16 groups, according to Lonely Planet.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Half of the permits to access Coyote Buttes North, where the Wave is located, can be reserved up to four months in advance via lottery. Each application is $9 and is nonrefundable (and non-transferable). The other 50% of permits will be reserved for walk-ups at a cost of $7 per person.
The odds of getting a permit to visit during the high season (April through June and September through October) were about 4 to 5% in 2013, according to the Bureau of Land Management, and the number of applications for permits has increased in recent years. People lucky enough to get a permit hike 3 miles each way through tall sandstone buttes and sagebrush in order to see the Wave.
During peak season, the BLM gets as many as 400 applications per day. The proposed changes would allow more hikers to experience this beautiful natural site that features a sloping sandstone basin in vibrant shades of red, yellow and orange.
But not everyone is in favor of allowing more people in.
“It could mean more people in your photographs, more people walking off-trail onto sensitive soil, more wildlife disruption,” Taylor McKinnon, a senior campaigner with the Center for Biological Diversity in Northern Arizona, told USA Today about previous efforts to increase capacity. “The agency needs to make sure any user increase is compatible with environmental protection.”
The Wave is said to be one of the most photographed places in the US, and it’s also one of the country’s most exclusive hiking spots.
As the BLM’s website notes, some recreation sites have “changed operations or limited public entry to follow social distancing and related guidance from the CDC and local and state authorities” due to COVID-19. In general, the BLM recommends “visiting areas close to home while avoiding very popular or crowded locations where social distancing may be difficult, and limiting group activities to members of your household.” Check with individual field and district offices for specific details about operations before you hit the road.
Featured image by Lobineau / Italian Wikipedia
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on dining at restaurants including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out and travel & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.