Wary travelers passing through a busy airport terminal may be happy to pay for a private room to nap, relax or work. Enter Minute Suites, a chain of airport locations offering private suites for travelers to rent. Soon, passengers at JFK will have a new location to relax.
On Wednesday morning, Minute Suites announced a new location coming to New York Kennedy’s Terminal 4. The new location will be in the B Concourse, home to a number of Delta and international-airline flights.
When the location opens in 2020, travelers will be able to book one of the seven suites or the private shower room. Each room will be stocked with the standard Minute Suites amenities: a leather napping couch, work desk and television.
Currently, there are six Minute Suites locations open in four different airports:
- Atlanta (ATL): Concourse T and Concourse B
- Charlotte (CLT): atrium
- Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW): Terminal A and Terminal D
- Philadelphia (PHL): AB Connector
Plus, there’s a new location coming soon to Baltimore/Washington International Airport.
The typical cost for Minute Suites is $42 for the first hour, plus $10.50 per 15 minutes up to $84 for two hours. After two hours, you’ll pay an additional $8 per 15 minutes until you max out at $155 for up to 8 hours.
However, all six existing locations are all part of Priority Pass program. Priority Pass members can get use their membership for a free hour stay and then pay a discounted rate of $28 per hour after the first hour.
The Best Credit Cards for Priority Pass Lounge Access
Although American Express has recently removed airport restaurant lounges from its Priority Pass benefit, Amex has confirmed that access will still include all airport lounges and “select sleeper suites” such as Minute Suites. That means that you’ll still be able to use your The Platinum Card® from American Express (free with up to two guests), Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card or your Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card (10 passes per year) to get an hour of free access.
Watch Brian Kelly — The Points Guy himself — check out the Philadelphia Minute Suites location:
Featured image of ATL Minute Suites location by JT Genter/TPG
