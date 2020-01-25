Miami Airport 101: Where to sleep near MIA
Overnight layovers are a fact of life for many travelers using Miami International Airport. It sees more than its fair share of flight cancellations and long delays because of bad weather –hurricane season officially runs from June 1 through November 30 but hurricanes and tropical storms don’t stick to that calendar. MIA also has more flights to Latin America and the Caribbean than any other U.S. airport which results in many passengers stopping for a night on their north-south routes.
The Downtown Miami and South Beach neighborhoods are an easy 15-30 minute drive from the airport but if passengers want to avoid traffic hassles and the cost of transportation, we have come up with a list of hotels close to MIA.
Hyatt House Miami Airport
The three-star Hyatt House Miami Airport is only two miles from MIA and offers a complimentary shuttle that runs every 30 minutes to anywhere within a two-mile radius of the hotel, including the airport. The bright and spacious suites here are what we expect from the Hyatt House brand; some come with fully equipped kitchens and are perfect for families. The property offers free parking so guests can rent a car at the airport and make the 15-minute drive to Downtown Miami for superior dining instead of eating at restaurants near the airport.
You won’t be doing much planespotting at the three-story hotel, but you can watch aircraft landing every couple minutes at the nearby 94th Aero Squadron restaurant — a popular spot for AvGeeks. Hyatt House Miami Airport is a 12,000-point property with cash rates averaging $155 per night. When you add free parking, free breakfast with made-to-order omelets and a free airport shuttle, it’s a very solid lodging option near MIA. You could use an annual Category 1 to 4 free-night award from the World of Hyatt Credit Card to stay here, but you’ll probably want to save it for a more expensive property since this hotel is only Category 3 and rates are reasonable during low season.
Sheraton Miami Hotel & Executive Meeting Center
The Sheraton Miami Airport is the closest Marriott-branded property to MIA and a popular hotel for airline crews. For business travelers the hotel has 17 separate event rooms with more than 16,000 square feet of private boardrooms, dining areas and presentation theaters.
The hotel, located just outside the airport entrance, is convenient for guests who need to be at MIA early the next day, offering a 24-hour free
Nightly rates at this Category 4 hotel start at $139, but can exceed $200 in winter. Alternatively, you could redeem 20,000 to 30,000 Marriott Bonvoy points or use your annual free-night certificate worth up to 35,000 points from the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card or Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card.
Embassy Suites by Hilton Miami Airport
Also just five minutes from MIA, the Embassy Suites Miami Airport is an all-suite hotel with rooms divided into bedroom and living areas, great for families and groups. All 318 guest rooms are one-bedroom or two-bedroom suites that can accommodate 4-6 guests comfortably. In addition, there’s a free airport shuttle, an excellent made-to-order hot breakfast, a pool, Jacuzzi, 24-hour fitness center, restaurant with a bar and an on-site airline check-in kiosk. Wi-Fi for Hilton Honors members is complimentary; other guests pay $13 per day or you can ask concierge nicely for a comp code. Light sleepers should request a room opposite the pool side (also the airport side) to avoid the sounds of plane traffic all night.
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Miami Airport East
This contemporary Holiday Inn Express & Suites is just one mile from MIA. The 102 rooms offer free Wi-Fi and flat-screen TVs, as well as minifridges and coffee makers. Some rooms have pullout sofas. Kids ages 12 and under stay at no cost when accompanied by an adult. Complimentary amenities include parking, pool, use of a business center, breakfast buffet and an airport shuttle that runs from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
There’s a handy gas station with a Subway across the street if you are hungry or forgot to pack the toiletries. In addition, the Miami Intermodal Center — the airport’s transportation hub — is just a 10-minute walk from the hotel. There you can catch the Metrorail ($2.25 per person each way) to Downtown Miami and take in the big-city lights if you prefer to get away from the airport area.
You can usually snatch a room here starting at $119 during the slower summer months or 25,000 IHG Rewards Club points per night, worth $125 based on TPG’s valuation.
EB Hotel Miami Airport
Located within a five-minute drive from MIA, this well-reviewed hotel earned a Tripadvisor’s Certificate of Excellence with its posh design, luxurious rooms with walk-in showers and a modern fitness center with free weights and machines. An excellent choice for business travelers or guests catching a flight, this upscale-chic hotel also offers free Wi-Fi, a fast airport shuttle, climate-controlled outdoor pool, and stylish lobby bar. Rates start at $129 per night during low season.
Miami International Airport Hotel
If you want to stay in the airport itself or arrive late into MIA and want the easiest commute to the terminals the next morning, Miami International Airport Hotel is your best bet. Located inside Concourse E on the second floor at the Departures level, the hotel offers soundproof rooms in addition to direct access to airline ticket counters, airport concession shops and restaurants.
The 259-room Miami International Airport Hotel won’t win any luxury-hotel awards but if convenience is what you are after, the lone hotel inside MIA is a viable option. Rates start at $101 per night.
Bottom line
The area around MIA has plenty of hotels for an overnight layover. If you have a couple of days to enjoy the Magic City, we recommend you opt for a stay in Downtown Miami’s Brickell neighborhood or South Beach, where there’s an abundance of points hotels to choose from and you are in the middle of the action. But if your flight is interrupted by weather or you have an early flight the next morning, MIA has an ample supply of quality hotels nearby to choose from.
Featured image by DaniÃ¨le Schneider/Getty Images.
