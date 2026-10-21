Marriott is planning to open its latest safari camp in Tanzania's Serengeti, and it looks like a stunner.

Mereshi Safari Camp Serengeti, Autograph Collection will open in November, just a short drive from the Fort Ikoma airstrip in Tanzania's Serengeti National Park (your guide will be there to meet you with bottled water and chilled, scented towels). The camp is located on the traditional land of the Ikoma people and guests will be able to take advantage of daily game drives into the park to see its incredible wildlife.

The camp will have a total of 18 tented suites, each of which will comprise 775 square feet of indoor and outdoor space.

A rendering of one of the guest tents at Mereshi Safari Camp Serengeti, Autograph Collection. MARRIOTT

Constructed of timber, stone and canvas, the tents are decorated with natural materials and traditional crafts including greenwood furniture and locally-sourced woven textiles and will feature east-facing private decks for prime sunrise views. Guests should also enjoy sumptuous beds and bracing outdoor showers.

Designed by the Arusha, Tanzania-based firm Dunia Designs (they also did Mapito Safari Camp Serengeti, Autograph Collection), the main lodge was inspired by indigenous acacia trees and will feature a bar and shared lounging and dining spaces. There will also be a private boma, or enclosed dining area, nearby, for firelit sundowners and dinners under the stars, and a deck overlooking a water feature as well as a small spa, a pool and fitness center and a curio shop for souvenirs.

A rendering of the lodge at Mereshi Safari Camp Serengeti, Autograph Collection. MARRIOTT

The lodge's main restaurant, Mila, will be an indoor-outdoor space to keep guests connected with nature. It will serve breakfast after morning drives, family-style lunches and leisurely dinners after the dusk game drive.

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Speaking of game drives, two shared game drives and guided walks per day along with refreshments are included in nightly rates, as are all meals, select alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, return transfers from either the Fort Ikoma or Seronera airstrips, a traditional boma dining experience and complimentary laundry and Wi-Fi.

The Boma at Mereshi Safari Camp Serengeti, Autograph Collection. MARRIOTT

Marriott's site lists the hotel as opening in November 2027, but bookings are currently open for Jan. 4, 2027, onward. Nightly rates start at $1,967 based on double occupancy, but award redemption rates are not yet published. That said, nightly award redemptions start at around 190,000 for its sister property, Mapito, so expect rates to fall in line with that.

From Jan. 4 through Mar. 27, the lodge is offering an opening rate special where you can earn 25,000 bonus Marriott Bonvoy points on eligible bookings using the following code: S2449.

Marriott first got into the safari sector back in 2023 when it opened the JW Marriott Masai Mara Lodge. Since then it has opened a handful of other camps including the Ritz-Carlton, Masai Mara, Kinara, A Luxury Collection Safari Camp, Masai Mara in Kenya (formerly the Mara Eden Safari Camp), Mapito Safari Camp and, most recently, the JW Marriott Mount Kenya Rhino Reserve Safari Camp, which was one of the most anticipated hotel openings of 2026.

Hopefully the other major chains will start getting into the game, so to speak, and it'll be easier than ever to redeem points for incredible wildlife experiences. If you end up booking Mereshi, leave us a comment and let us know how it is!