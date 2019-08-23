This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Health officials recently confirmed that a traveler who visited Las Vegas Boulevard — also known as the Strip — earlier this month has been diagnosed with measles.
They’re advising people who traveled to the city between Aug. 1 and Aug. 6 to check their immunization status or contact their health care provider if they’re not fully immunized, or have not already contracted the disease.
It’s “highly contagious,” according to public information manager Jennifer Sizemore, and can be especially dangerous for babies and children. If you’ve been exposed and have not been vaccinated, you’re advised to contact a doctor immediately.
The Southern Nevada Health District urges visitors to take precautions if you were in any of these popular Las Vegas venues during these times:
Slice of Las Vegas
3390 S. Las Vegas Blvd. (located inside the Shoppes at Mandalay Place)
Aug. 2, 2019, from 6:45pm to 11:30pm
Aug. 4, 2019, from 6:45pm to 11:30pm
Aug. 6, 2019 from 6:45pm to 10:30pm
Luxor Hotel and Casino Registration Area
Aug. 1, 2019, from 8am to 1pm
Lupo by Wolfgang Puck
3950 S. Las Vegas Blvd. (located at Mandalay Bay Casino and Resort)
Aug. 3, 2019, from 6:45pm to 10:52pm
Bay Essentials Convenience Store
3950 S. Las Vegas Blvd. (located inside the Shoppes at Mandalay Place)
Aug. 6, 2019, from 1pm to 5pm
Backstage Deli
3900 S. Las Vegas Blvd. (located at Luxor Hotel and Casino)
Aug. 6, 2019, from 7am to 9am
Aureole
3950 S. Las Vegas Blvd. (located at Mandalay Bay Casino and Resort)
Aug. 5, 2019, from 7pm to 11:30pm
Officials also confirmed that a teenage girl traveling to Disneyland last week was infected with “highly contagious measles,” the AP reported on Friday. Others may have been exposed on Aug 11. at the nearby Desert Palms Hotel and on Aug. 12, at both Disneyland and the California Adventure park, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency. The girl, originally from New Zealand, remained in Southern California until Aug. 15.
In a typical measles case, symptoms begin to show about one to two weeks after exposure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
There have been several measles outbreaks reported this year, including at a resort in Mexico; an airport in Washington, DC; onboard an El Al flight; and even at Los Angeles International (LAX), among other major airports. So, now’s a very good time to make sure you’re informed about how to protect yourself while traveling and that you’ve been properly inoculated.
While vaccination schedule recommendations can vary, the key here is to follow CDC and doctor-prescribed strategies, whether you’re traveling solo or as a family. Additionally, the CDC Yellow Book is a great resource if you’re planning on traveling internationally.
