Slide over, Bali — there’s a pretty cool looking points property in Indonesia, but it’s not on the island that first comes to mind for most tourists. Marriott’s Tribute Portfolio has recently taken over what was known as The Canopi on Indonesia’s Riau Archipelago. If ever you’ve dreamed of glamping in a safari-themed (points-friendly) tent, but in the tropics, here’s your chance.
Formerly the Canopi Bintan, now known as the Natra Bintan, the newly renamed property is home to 100 tents, with each encompassing more than 40 square meters. In true glamping fashion, the tents are equipped with an LCD TV, Wi-Fi connection, a garden and outdoor patio, four-poster bed and — blessedly — air conditioning.
Natra sits directly on the Crystal Lagoon, which is Southeast Asia’s first and largest man-made seawater lagoon. The bumper boats and slides may be a turn-off for some, though families may see things differently.
Another strong draw here is the location. It’s merely a ferry ride away from Tanah Merah Port (Singapore), Sri Bintan Pura in Tanjung Pinang from Berjaya Waterfront (Johor Baru, Malaysia) and Telaga Punggur (Batam, Indonesia). If you’re coming from the port in Singapore, a transfer service is offered to guests. Given that Singapore is known for its relatively low airfares, those who are planning a mileage run to one of the world’s most elaborate airports should consider a stay at Natra Bintan.
Natra will also offer guests an all-inclusive package “infused with unique destination experiences, curated to allure to the world’s traveler.” Evidently, that may include a death-defying ride aboard the Jetovator.
For most dates, we’re seeing wide availability at 35,000 Marriott Bonvoy points per night.
While that appears to be a fairly low amount of points for such a luxurious property, it’s worth putting in context. This region as a whole is home to quite a few luxury properties that don’t cost a fortune. Paid nights here for most of the year are around $140 per night for the base garden tent, and the safari tent isn’t much more. The top-tier lagoon view tent, which doesn’t appear to be bookable with points, can be had for under $180 per night. That could put you under the .8 cents per point valuation for Marriott Bonvoy set by TPG.
Featured image courtesy of Marriott/Natra Bintan.
