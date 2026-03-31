Marriott is getting its first luxury wellness brand with dreamy European locations

Marriott just keeps growing: The company announced the 39th brand entering the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio, this time focusing on luxury wellness experiences.

The hotel company announced that it has entered a joint venture agreement to bring the European luxury wellness brand Lefay into its family of brands as "the first brand in Marriott's portfolio dedicated exclusively to luxury wellness," according to an official statement.

Founded in 2006, Lefay focuses on "immersive resorts in natural settings" and centers on its own Lefay Spa Method, which combines holistic and science-based wellness practices. As the first wellness-focused luxury brand for Marriott, guests can choose stays focused on structured, multiday programs or a la carte treatments, putting Marriott in a place to compete with the likes of Hyatt's Miraval brand and IHG's Six Senses brand.

Lefay currently has two properties open to guests: Lefay Resort & Spa Lago di Garda in Gargnano, Italy, and Lefay Resort & Spa Dolomiti, tucked away in Italy's scenic Dolomites mountain range. Three more properties are currently in development in Tuscany, southern Italy and the Swiss Alps. With Marriott taking over long-term management, the two brands "intend to grow the brand around the world, leveraging Marriott's powerful development capabilities," the statement said.

"Marriott is thrilled to collaborate with the Leali family as we grow our luxury wellness portfolio," said Anthony Capuano, president and CEO of Marriott International. "Luxury is increasingly defined by wellbeing, purpose and meaningful experiences. We are excited to introduce Lefay to our customers around the world and thoughtfully expand Marriott's presence in the luxury wellness space."

LEFAY

Over the last few years, Marriott has expanded its portfolio offerings through acquisitions and partnerships. Last year, it announced the outdoors-focused hotel collection, Marriott Bonvoy Outdoors, as well as the regionally focused, independent brand Series by Marriott.

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As the deal will be subject to standard approvals and other legal proceedings, no official timeline has been announced for the official rollout of the brand within the Marriott Bonvoy system. But we'll keep up to date on news regarding what Bonvoy loyalists should expect from Lefay in terms of award structures, elite benefits and everything else that comes with an independent hotel group joining a massive loyalty program.

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