Save Marriott points by periodically repricing your upcoming award stays

Katie Genter
Katie Genter
Nov. 28, 2025
Marriott Le Meridien Maldives
Save Marriott points by periodically repricing your upcoming award stays
Editor's Note

This is a recurring post, regularly updated with new information.

It's tempting to book a trip months in advance and then not look at your booking again until it's time to check in for your flight. But, if this is how you generally approach travel, you're likely leaving points, miles and cash on the table. That's because you can (and should) periodically check for price drops.

You can capture price drops on paid and award bookings with flexible cancellation policies across many programs. But in this article, let's consider how and why to reprice Marriott Bonvoy award stays.

Why reprice Marriott award stays

Ever since Marriott Bonvoy introduced dynamic award pricing in 2022, award rates have fluctuated based on the property you're booking, your stay dates and when you book. As such, the cost of a specific Marriott Bonvoy award stay may go down (or up) in price after you book. But if you just set and forget your stay, you'll miss out on any potential price drops.

Some tools, such as Rooms.aero, let you set alerts for lower award pricing.

Setting up a Rooms.aero points alert
ROOMS.AERO

However, especially since I'm not usually set on staying at a particular hotel on any given stay, I manually check and reprice my own stays. While doing so, I check paid and award rates at both the property I booked and other nearby properties. By doing so, I have the opportunity to save even more points or cash on my stays.

How to reprice a Marriott award stay

If you want to reprice a Marriott stay you've already booked, it's surprisingly easy. Start by logging into your Marriott account and clicking on "Trips" in the upper-right-hand corner. Scroll down to the stay you want to rebook, click the arrow drop-down option and select "View/Modify Room."

Repricing a Marriott Bonvoy award stay
MARRIOTT

Scroll down, check the current number of points you redeemed and click "Modify Room."

Repricing a Marriott Bonvoy award stay
MARRIOTT

When you scroll down, check the listed redemption rate. If it's less than what you saw on the previous page, click "Update."

Repricing a Marriott Bonvoy award stay
MARRIOTT

On the next page, select the points option instead of the free night award (unless you want to use a free night award). You'll see a notice stating how many points will be credited back to your account (or withdrawn if you're rebooking at a higher rate). Click "Submit Changes" to confirm the changes if you want to rebook at the new rate.

Repricing a Marriott Bonvoy award stay
MARRIOTT

You can also switch to a paid rate via this same process. However, I recommend canceling your stay and rebooking after clicking through an online shopping portal if you want to reprice or switch to a paid rate.

Related reading:

Featured image by KATIE GENTER/THE POINTS GUY
