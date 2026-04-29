With over 9,000 hotels across the globe, Marriott Bonvoy offers no shortage of options if you're a fan of the program.

If you're in the process of planning your next vacation, the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card (see rates and fees) has an offer available that can help get you there: New cardholders can earn three free night awards* after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. Plus, they'll earn an additional free night award* after spending a total of $4,000 on purchases in the first four months from account opening, and they can earn up to $100 in statement credits (up to $50 biannually) after spending $500 on eligible airline purchases.

Based on TPG's April 2026 valuations, this welcome offer is worth up to $1,600.

If you're looking for ideas for how to use the free nights in this card's welcome offer, here are some trip ideas from our staff at TPG.

*Free night awards are valued at up to 50,000 points each. Certain hotels have resort fees.

A sentimental stay in Santa Fe, New Mexico

I'd love to get back to La Posada de Santa Fe, A Tribute Portfolio Resort & Spa, where I got married in 2022.

LA POSADA DE SANTA FE, A TRIBUTE PORTFOLIO RESORT & SPA/FACEBOOK

It's just steps away from Santa Fe's top sights, shops and restaurants. I've never visited New Mexico in October, but it's supposed to be beautiful that time of year.

There are several nights available for less than 50,000 points or close enough to the threshold that I could use points to top up the free night awards.

— Carly Helfand, director of content strategy

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Cash prices for a four-night stay start at about $1,200.

Related: 11 of the best last-minute summer getaways

A repeat visit to the Maldives

I'd use it for four nights at Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa, which offers award nights for around 50,000 points per night during select seasons (such as this September).

Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa. KATIE GENTER/THE POINTS GUY

Four nights is long enough to enjoy the resort — or you could perhaps redeem points for an additional night (and use the stay for five, pay for four perk) to extend your trip.

— Katie Genter, lead points and miles writer

Cash prices for a four-night stay start at about $1,100.

Related: 34 Maldives resorts you can book with points and miles

A vacation in Valencia, Spain

I'd stay at the Grand Hotel Centenari, Valencia, Autograph Collection. It's the city's first Autograph Collection property, opening its doors just last year.

The Centenari is a boutique hotel with fewer than 60 rooms and is situated within the historic Telefonica building. The photos show a blend of 1920s art deco design and contemporary luxury finishes.

City Hall Square in Valencia, Spain. QUERBEET/GETTY IMAGES

Many nights can be found for around 40,000 points, most likely because it is a relatively new and unknown hotel. However, I think it's still a good use for each 50,000-point free night award — especially to experience the new hotel before it's truly "discovered."

— Matt Moffitt, contributing editor for credit cards

Cash prices for a four-night stay start at about $1,500.

Related: Timeless luxury in a historic and prime location: A review of Barcelona's Cotton House Hotel

A bucket list trip to Prague

The Czech Republic is on my travel list, so I'd use my five free night awards at the Sir Prague hotel. The Sir Prague is in a 19th-century building fashioned in a Gothic style, giving it a layer of charm and historic appeal that many hotels lack.

WESTEND61/GETTY IMAGES

While some award nights can climb as high as 80,000 points, there are plenty of nights available for around 50,000 points.

Multinight hotel stays in major cities can get very expensive, so without these four free night awards, this city might stay on my bucket list forever.

— Olivia Mittak, credit cards editor

Cash prices for a four-night stay start at about $900.

Related: Inside Fairmont Golden Prague, a revived brutalist beauty

An outdoorsy retreat in Sedona, Arizona

I would use the points to book a five-night stay at the Element by Marriott Sedona, located just minutes away from some of Arizona's most iconic red-rock trails. The hotel typically prices around 50,000 points per night, so I'd aim to use the full four-night bonus for a desert vacation.

Red-rock mountains in Sedona. DOUGBERRY/GETTY IMAGES

Sedona has been on my list for years, and since hotels can book up quickly, especially during peak season, I'd use the points to lock in a well-located stay without paying out of pocket.

— Stephanie Stevens, credit cards writer

Cash prices for a four-night stay start at about $600.

Related: 8 best road trips for visiting national parks

A return to Hong Kong

I've been looking to go back to Hong Kong, and there are plenty of Marriott Bonvoy properties at various price points. But, a good place to use an up to 50,000-point award on many dates is the Renaissance Hong Kong Harbour View Hotel since it often offers award rates at or slightly above 50,000 points per night.

Hong Kong. KARL HENDON/GETTY IMAGES

The hotel, including some rooms and the executive lounge, has those iconic panoramic Victoria Harbour views that are a must for many Hong Kong visitors.

— Katie Genter, lead points and miles writer

Cash prices for a four-night stay start at about $750.

Related: Cathay Pacific makes grand return to Seattle as it rebuilds US network

A trip close to home

I would use four 50,000-point free night awards at the Residence Inn by Marriott Bend in Oregon. It's a newer Residence Inn, and it's right across the street from the Old Mill District, which includes the Hayden Holmes Amphitheater, an amazing concert venue that's right on the river.

The Deschutes River near Bend, Oregon. HALBERGMAN/GETTY IMAGES

I feel like four days is a perfect amount of time to spend in Bend. You can drive the Cascade Lake Scenic Byway, go boating or canoeing at the lakes or do a day trip to Crater Lake. July is one of the best times to be there, and that's when the rates are around 50,000 points per night.

— Carly Helfand, director of content strategy

Cash prices for a four-night stay start at about $700.

Related: Mountains, desert and waterfalls: A points-fueled autumn road trip through Oregon's natural wonders

Bottom line

The limited-time welcome offer on the Bonvoy Boundless can really jump-start your next staycation or vacation. With up to four free night awards valued at up to 50,000 points each (certain hotels have resort fees), there are options to suit every traveler.

Let this guide serve as inspiration for how you can use your free night awards. While this isn't a complete list, it can give you a great starting point.

To learn more, check out our full review of the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card.

Apply here: Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card