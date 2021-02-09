Caribbean lovers rejoice: Marriott to add 19 all-inclusive resorts to its portfolio
This news will brighten the day of any Marriott Bonvoy member who’s got a stash of points to use: Through an agreement with Sunwing Travel Group’s hotel division, Blue Diamond Resorts, Marriott plans to add 19 all-inclusive resorts to its portfolio.
That more than doubles the number of all-inclusives resorts at which you can spend Marriott points. By 2025, there will be 33 all-inclusive properties to consider and the majority of the newcomers will be rebranded into Marriott’s Autography Collection.
Blue Diamond Resorts has a presence in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. TPGers are especially looking forward to the new options in Antigua, St. Lucia and Mexico.
In August 2019, Marriott started a push to add more all-inclusive resorts under its umbrella. Nine such hotels are open now in Barbados, Costa Rica and Mexico. And, there are five more hotels in the works for Brazil, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Mexico.
The following Sunwing Travel resorts are part of this latest agreement and are expected to convert to the Autograph Collection:
Mexico
- 840-room Royalton Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa
- 343-room Hideaway at Royalton Riviera Cancun
- 566-room Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun
- 332-room Planet Hollywood Adults Scene Cancun
- 457-room Royalton CHIC Suites Cancun Resort & Spa
Dominican Republic
- 730-room Royalton Bavaro Resort & Spa
- 320-room Royalton CHIC Punta Cana Resort & Spa
- 525-room Royalton Splash Punta Cana Resort & Spa
- 317-room Royalton Punta Cana Resort & Casino
- 168-room Hideaway at Royalton Punta Cana
Jamaica
- 352-room Royalton White Sands Montego Bay
- 228-room Royalton Blue Waters Montego Bay
- 140-room Hideaway at Royalton Negril
- 407-room Royalton Negril Resort & Spa
St. Lucia
- 290-room Royalton Saint Lucia Resort & Spa
- 166-room Hideaway at Royalton Saint Lucia
Antigua
- 294-room Royalton Antigua Resort & Spa
Costa Rica
- 294-room Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica
While we don’t yet know which categories these hotels will fall into, we’re excited that we’ll soon be able to use Marriott points to book more all-inclusive vacations.
Featured photo of the Royalton Antigua Resort & Spa courtesy of Marriott
