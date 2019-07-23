This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
In the land of opulence, it’s only fitting that some passengers traveling through Dubai International Airport are now able to check in their luggage before strolling through one of the largest shopping centers in the galaxy. Thanks to Dubz, a new service by Dnata, the operator of the DXB airport, those traveling on select airlines can bring their luggage to The Dubai Mall, drop it off and enjoy what’s left of their last day in Dubai.
Dubz is a baggage technology and logistics company, and its new check-in station is at the planet’s second-largest mall by total land area. The station is located in the Dnata Travel store on the lower ground level of the mall, where the Dubz team checks in customers for their flights, prints their boarding passes, weighs and secures their baggage, and ensures the bags are delivered to the airport and loaded onto the aircraft.
After spending time in the mall you can take the Dubai metro from there to the airport. The baggage service allows passengers to arrive just an hour prior to departure and head straight to passport control.
Unfortunately, the service is currently supported only by flydubai, Saudia, flynas, China Southern, Kuwait Airways, Gulf Air, SaudiGulf, Royal Jordanian and Ethiopian Airlines. Notably absent is Emirates, the biggest airline by far at DXB, though the airline technically one-ups this service by offering a check-in service where your bags are collected from your home or lodging.
Like most of the shops in the Dubai Mall, the Dubz check-in station is open seven days a week, from 10am to 10pm. The service is available from AED 99 ($27), which covers check-in for one passenger with one piece of luggage. Additional pieces of luggage can be added for a fee of AED 40 ($11) each. The service price is capped at AED 249 ($68), covering up to 10 bags.
Granted, Dubai International Airport is one of the most impressive gateways in the world, so don’t feel bad about passing on the mall offer and heading to the airport early. Plus, if you hold a credit card that includes Priority Pass access, you’ll be able to choose from plenty of lounges where you can relax.
Featured image courtesy of Dnata.
