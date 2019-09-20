This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
LOT Polish Airlines will add new nonstop service between New York JFK and the Polish city of Krakow.
The route, which begins May 3, will operate only once per week, and LOT will be the only carrier to fly nonstop between the cities. The service will operate on Sundays and will be flown on LOT’s 252-seat Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners. LOT’s 787-8s include 18 business-class seats in a 2-2-2 layout and 21 premium economy seats in a 2-3-2 configuration. The remaining 213 economy seats are in a 3-3-3 layout.
Krakow (KRK) will become LOT’s third nonstop destination from JFK, joining the Polish capital of Warsaw (WAW) and the Hungarian capital of Budapest (BUD).
From Krakow, JFK will be the second U.S. destination served nonstop by LOT.
The Star Alliance carrier already flies nonstop from Krakow to Chicago O’Hare (ORD), a route that will get a boost in service this summer as LOT ups its schedule to five weekly flights — up from the current three. The enhanced schedule appears to begin during the first week of June, according to LOT’s website.
News of LOT’s expanded Krakow-Chicago schedule comes only about a month after American Airlines revealed its own nonstop service on the route. American, a oneworld alliance member, will fly the route seasonally, offering five flights a week from May 7 to Oct. 23 on 787-8 aircraft.
Tickets for LOT’s new JFK-LKR route and for its expanded KRK-ORD schedule are now on sale.
Featured image by Piotr Malecki/Bloomberg via Getty Images.
