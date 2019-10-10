You can book the ’90s-inspired Lisa Frank rainbow room of your childhood dreams
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Headed to Los Angeles in the coming weeks and have an affinity for all things rainbow-colored in the extreme? We’ve got the perfect spot for you.
A collaboration between Hotels.com and the Lisa Frank brand — yes, that Lisa Frank from the 1990s with the colorful Trapper Keepers — the Lisa Frank Flat aims to make you feel like you’ve been “transported directly into a scene from one of [her] iconic notebooks from your childhood,” according to Hotels.com. And from the looks of it, they’ve accomplished just that.
If you’re wondering what you’re getting yourself into by staying in a Lisa Frank Flat, you most definitely shouldn’t expect a Zen experience. The room features neon unicorn lights, animal prints, dolphins, a light-up canopy bed and a giant window display that looks like an actual rainbow. There’s even a free minibar offering your favorite treats from the ’90s— Gushers, Pixi Stix, Cheese Ballz and more.
The custom penthouse is located in one of the rental company Barsala’s Los Angeles properties and comes with a kitchen, bathroom, living and bedroom area. Nightly rates start at pretty reasonable $199 and will be bookable for a limited time from October 11 through October 27.
If you do decide to plan a trip, act quickly once the booking is live on the 11th; it’s sure to book up quickly. Plus, don’t forget to use the right credit card to earn rewards on your stay.
The Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card would be a wise choice to earn 10x miles on purchases made via Hotels.com/Venture. That means you’ll essentially receive at least 10% back (or a 14% rebate, factoring in our 1.4-cent valuation of Venture miles now that they are transferrable). Capital One points are worth 1 cent apiece when redeemed for a statement credit against travel purchases or you can transfer them to a line-up of various airline programs. And stacking that deal with Hotels.com’s reward program can actually net you up to 24% back in rewards since you earn a free night after 10 paid nights within the that program.
Related: Beginner’s guide to earning miles and points
If you don’t hold that card, you could use a card like the Chase Sapphire Reserve, which is the best card for general travel purchases and offers 3x points on travel, including hotel bookings.
Let us know if you snag a room at this colorful flashback to the 1990s.
All photos courtesy of Hotels.com
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees