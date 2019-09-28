This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
When Delta announced this week that it would be buying a 20% stake in LATAM, it sent shockwaves through the aviation world, and rattled frequent flyers. Almost immediately, American Airlines suspended the ability for customers to book codeshare flights.
Although a spokesperson for American says the airline has not “heard of any customers being denied travel,” American is providing some additional information on its website to help its customers understand what to expect over the next few months since “a lot of inaccurate information is circulating.”
AA says that passengers holding tickets will still be able to travel as planned; there have been no changes to the current interline agreements between the airlines. Passengers can still expect to be able to check baggage, earn AAdvantage frequent flyer miles, and even have reciprocal access to clubs based on Oneworld agreements. The full statement reads:
American Airlines continues to accept customers and baggage of ticketed LATAM customers who are scheduled to fly on American in accordance with our current interline and oneworld agreements. Additionally, LATAM continues to accept American Airlines customers as well. There is no change for American or LATAM customers, and American is not aware of any customers who are being denied travel.
There is currently no change to our frequent flyer agreement or reciprocal club access for eligible customers of American or LATAM. AAdvantage® members will continue to earn miles on flights marketed by LATAM.
Over the next few months, as we wind down our agreements with LATAM that are still intact today, American will work with LATAM to ensure all of our customers are taken care of. American has suspended new codeshare bookings only. American remains the largest U.S. carrier to both Latin and South America and we look forward to competing and growing in this region of the world.
AA also says that its “top priority is taking care of our customers to ensure their travel experience remains seamless.” If a customer needs to make changes to an existing itinerary involving an American codeshare flight operated by LATAM to a market that American serves, American will rebook the customer on an American flight.
LATAM had been a partner with American Airlines and its Oneworld alliance and had been seeking deeper ties. Delta, part of the SkyTeam alliance, currently has a equity stake in Brazilian carrier GOL, a tie-up that now is expected to end. Oneworld has already announced that LATAM will leave the group.
For the latest travel news, deals, and points and miles tips please subscribe to The Points Guy daily email newsletter.
Featured photo by Alberto Riva/The Points Guy
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.