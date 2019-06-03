Last Chance to Earn 60k Points With Southwest Credit Cards
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here – Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus Credit Card, Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Credit Card, Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Credit Card
If you’ve been considering applying for a Southwest card with an elevated 60,000-point welcome bonus, now’s the time to do so. The offer will end next week, on June 10, so the deadline is fast approaching.
Based on TPG’s valuations, 60,000 Southwest Rapid Rewards points are worth $900. Plus, these 60,000 points count toward the 110,000 points needed to earn the coveted Companion Pass, which lets you travel with a friend or family member for almost free on any paid or award ticket (you’ll just need to pay the taxes and fees).
To earn the 60,000 points, you need to spend $2,000 in the first three months. The offer is identical across all 3 of Southwest’s personal cards:
- Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus Credit Card
- Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Credit Card
- Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Credit Card
While Southwest travelers do have a choice to make, the spread in costs and benefits between the three cards aren’t that significant. Here’s a side-by-side look at each of the cards:
|Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card
|Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card
|Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card
|Annual fee
|$69
|$99
|$149
|Anniversary points bonus
|3,000 Rapid Rewards points
|6,000 Rapid Rewards points
|7,500 Rapid Rewards points
|Earning rates
|2x on Southwest flights and hotel and car rental partners
1x everywhere else
|2x on Southwest flights and hotel and car rental partners
1x everywhere else
|2x on Southwest flights and hotel and car rental partners
1x everywhere else
|Other perks
|N/A
|N/A
|$75 annual Southwest travel credit
Four upgraded boardings per year (when available)
20% back on inflight drinks and Wi-Fi
|Tier Qualifying Points
|N/A
|Earn up to 15,000 TQPs a year, 1,500 for each $10,000 spent
|Earn up to 15,000 TQPs a year, 1,500 for each $10,000 spent
|Foreign transaction fee
|3%
|None
|None
The Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Credit Card makes a very compelling case for itself, considering that the out-of-pocket cost effectively drops to $74 after maxing out the $75 annual Southwest travel credit. However, if you’d rather not pay as high of an annual fee up front, it’s possible to get a good return from the Premier and Plus cards as well.
If you’re interested in applying, just keep the following restrictions in mind:
- Chase’s 5/24 rule — Chase won’t approve you for most of its credit cards if you’ve opened five or more accounts across all banks in the last 24 months. So if you’re currently out of 5/24 “slots” you won’t be able to open any of the Southwest cards.
- Southwest card eligibility restrictions — You are not eligible for this offer if you currently hold a Southwest personal credit card, or have received a bonus for one in the last 24 months.
Bottom Line
June 10 is the date to keep in mind if you’re on the market for additional Southwest points or are working toward the Companion Pass. Even if Southwest hasn’t been high on your radar in the past, with the recent addition of service to Hawaii, and lots of solid international destinations to choose from, now’s a great time to give Southwest Rapid Rewards and its cobranded credit cards a closer look.
Featured photo by Marco Garcia/The Points Guy.
