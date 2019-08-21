This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The current limited-time offer on three of Amex and Hilton’s cobranded credit cards is coming to a close, so if you could use the points for an upcoming Hilton award stay, now’s the time to act. The Hilton Honors Card from American Express, Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card and Hilton Honors American Express Business Card are offering elevated welcome offers until August 28.
Here’s a quick refresher on the offers and a few of the standout benefits of each card.
Hilton Honors Amex
Current welcome bonus: 90,000 Hilton Honors points after you spend $2,000 on purchases in the first three months (worth $540 according to TPG’s valuations)
Standard welcome bonus: 50,000 Hilton Honors points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first three months (worth $300 according to TPG’s valuations)
Annual fee: None (see rates and fees)
Perks: Earn 7x points on eligible purchases at Hilton hotels; earn 5x points at US restaurants, US supermarkets and US gas stations; earn 3x points everywhere else. Get complimentary Hilton Honors Silver status and get Hilton Honors Gold status after spending $20,000 on the card in a calendar year. No foreign transaction fees (see rates and fees).
If you want to build up your Hilton Honors rewards balance without paying an annual fee, this card’s your best bet. It’s pretty light on perks, but it does offer complimentary Silver status in the hotel’s elite program. This card is best suited for new Hilton Honors members who are looking to start building up their points balance but don’t stay frequently enough to warrant paying an annual fee. The Hilton Honors Amex also makes for a solid companion card to the The Platinum Card® from American Express or American Express® Gold Card because you can transfer Amex Membership Rewards to Hilton.
Hilton Honors Surpass Amex
Current welcome bonus: 130,000 Hilton Honors points (worth $780 based on TPG’s valuations) and a free weekend night after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first four months of account opening.
Standard welcome bonus: Previously, the bonus didn’t include the free weekend night with the bonus and the points were tiered: 75,000 points after $2,000 spent in the first three months, plus another 25,000 points after another $1,000 spent in the first six months.
Annual fee: $95 (see rates and fees)
Perks: Earn 12x points at Hilton hotels; 6x points at US restaurants, US supermarkets and US gas stations; and 3x points everywhere else. Get complimentary Hilton Honors Gold status and get Diamond status by spending $40,000 on the card in a calendar year. Earn an additional free weekend night (on top of the free weekend night you earn as part of the welcome bonus) after spending $15,000 on the card in a calendar year. No foreign transaction fees (see rates and fees).
When Amex and Hilton announced this current offer, they also announced that the Ascend was reverting to its previous name, the Hilton Honors Surpass. This card’s a good option for those looking to rake in the Hilton points without paying $450 a year (the annual fee of the top-tier Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express) (see rates and fees), and it comes with complimentary Gold status at Hilton, along with a free weekend night reward for hitting $15,000 in spending in a calendar year. This means you could earn up to two free weekend nights in your first year of cardmembership. Although this points bonus does require a higher minimum spend, you have an extra month to hit it. Plus, you get at least 30,000 more points and a free weekend night after you hit the bonus (rather than having to wait until the end of your first year, as it was on the previous bonus offer). All these perks make up for the increased spending requirements, in my opinion.
Hilton Honors Business Amex
Current welcome bonus: 130,000 Hilton Honors points (worth $780 based on TPG’s valuations) and a free weekend night after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first four months of account opening.
Standard welcome bonus: Previously, the bonus was 125,000 bonus points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months (offer is still publicly available).
Annual fee: $95 (see rates and fees)
Perks: Earn 12x points at Hilton hotels; earn 6x points at US gas stations, on wireless telephone services purchased directly from US service providers, US purchases for shipping, at US restaurants, on flights booked directly with airlines or through Amex Travel and on car rentals booked directly from select car rental companies; earn 3x points on everything else. Get complimentary Hilton Honors Gold status, and get Diamond status when you spend $40,000 on the card in a calendar year. Get a free weekend night reward after spending $15,000 on the card in a calendar year and second one after spending $60,000 in a calendar year. You receive 10 free Priority Pass visits each year. No foreign transaction fees (see rates and fees).
For just $95 a year, the Hilton Honors Business Amex packs a punch — especially with this current offer. Amex didn’t raise the welcome bonus by much in terms of points (just 5,000 from the previous offer), but the free weekend night is a valuable addition to the bonus. Plus, the timeframe to earn the bonus was lengthened to four months rather than just three. Keep in mind that you also have the opportunity to earn two additional free weekend nights by hitting spending thresholds throughout the year, which means you could earn up to three free weekend nights total in your first year of cardmembership. Business owners (including freelancers, consultants and side hustlers) who stay with Hilton when they travel can get a lot out of this card, especially those who may not stay quite enough to hit Gold or Diamond elite status. The ability to earn Diamond status after spending $40,000 in a year is great considering you typically have to book 30 stays, stay 60 nights or accumulate 120,000 Hilton Honors Base Points.
Bottom Line
We’ve seen more than one solid limited-time offer from Amex and Hilton in the past few months, but there’s no telling what these welcome bonuses will look like once this LTO ends August 28. Right now is a great time to jump into the Hilton Honors program, with Marriott making devaluating changes to its program in September and Hilton continuing to add more luxury properties to its portfolio. There are some great sweet spots in the Hilton Honors program to take advantage of and these welcome bonuses give you a head start on racking up enough points for top redemption options.
Just keep in mind that you are only eligible for these bonuses if you are a new cardholder. Amex has a “one-per-card-per-lifetime” limit on earning bonuses.
Additional reporting by Sarah Silbert
