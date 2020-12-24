A Las Vegas local shares how the city is handling holiday festivities during the pandemic
A city usually known for bright lights and a booming nightlife is a little bit quieter this holiday season due to COVID-19. Last year, according to Statistica, Las Vegas welcomed 43 million visitors. But this year, for the start of the holiday season in October, tourism occupancy was down to just under 2 million for the month.
With less tourism and a new convention and visitors bureau motto of “Stay Safe, Stay Open,” you may be wondering what practices Las Vegas has implemented to keep its tourism-dependent economy open for business this holiday season.
Here’s an overview of what safety measures you can expect in Las Vegas for the holidays.
In November 2020, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced a statewide “pause” due to rapidly growing COVID-19 numbers and certain restrictions — like a 25% cap on bar and restaurant capacity — will be in effect until at least January 15. But, there are currently no restrictions for travelers entering the state of Nevada.
Lower capacity for key holiday attractions
For the holiday season and beyond, visitors can expect lower capacity for popular holiday attractions. Among the most popular are rooftop ice skating at The Cosmopolitan, themed holiday pop-up bars, hotel and resorts on The Strip with fun holiday displays, Ethel M. Chocolate Factory and an “out of this world” experience at the brand-new shopping and dining complex, AREA15, which is 2 miles off The Strip. This isn’t your average “mall.” At AREA15, you can “hang glide” indoors, attend an immersive sound and light show, watch an ax dual, strap into a flight simulator and more.
Attractions that are open are at 25% capacity and the best way to secure a spot is to book in advance if possible. Otherwise, many of the attractions are on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Most attractions can be booked either online or by phone, which allows the guest to choose a timeslot and mitigate high traffic. Other no-fee attractions allow you to wait in line, only allowing a certain number of guests in at a time. Many hotels and resorts that host holiday-themed displays are operating in the same manner.
Lower capacity for dining and hotels
Dining and hotel capacity all over Las Vegas is limited to 25%. In addition, no more than four people may dine together at the same table. To mitigate this capacity decrease, guests must book a reservation for all restaurants.
In addition, hotel amenities at many of the hotels have been limited to only accommodate activities and services that allow for mask-wearing and/or social distancing. Hotel casino floors are also at 25% capacity.
On an upside, guests can experience much stricter cleaning rituals by hotel staff and enjoy plexiglass shielding at casino tables, the concierge desk and other public areas. Many hotels and casinos have stations for temperature checks and thermal scanners upon entry and some are providing PPE kits at check-in for guest safety that include hand sanitizer and masks.
fewer shows
Las Vegas is known for its world-class entertainment. Unfortunately, there has been a pause of shows and entertainment since April. As of December 2020, shows have just started to reboot with limited seating.
While show opening are still very limited, Vegas.com is a great place to get reliable information about what shows are available for your visit. The same as any other Las Vegas attraction, the best practice is to call or book show tickets as early as possible to secure a spot.
behavior reminders and signage
With the increase of COVID-19 numbers and the implementation of health and safety protocols, there is an increased sense of responsibility for both locals and visitors that we did not see present in the city before.
Everyone is expected to wear face masks in all public areas unless stationary eating or drinking is occurring.
Patrons are expected to remain 6 feet apart. Guests will frequently find floor markings and labels in public areas of hotels and attractions to help them maintain social distance.
Patrons are also expected to frequently wash hands or use hand sanitizer. There are reminder signs as well as hand sanitizing stations
Guests who exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 are expected to adhere to the honor system and quarantine away from others as there are no current travel restrictions or test requirements for entering the state.
The good news is that there is still plenty to see and do while remaining socially distant in Las Vegas. Locals will tell that some of the best Las Vegas attractions are located both on and off The Strip.
Here are some local favorite suggestions that allow for social distancing.
- Linq High Roller: Ride aboard the world’s tallest observation wheel at 550 feet tall. This ride allows modified spacing of groups in individual pods.
- Glittering Lights at The Las Vegas Speedway: This North Las Vegas attraction allows you to view Christmas lights inside the safety of your vehicle.
- Ice Skating in Downtown Summerlin: This ice-skating attraction is lesser known than the rooftop ice skating at The Cosmopolitan so fewer crowds and it takes place outside.
- Christmas Shopping: The Las Vegas Premium Outlets North, Downtown Summerlin and The District at Green Valley ranch are all open air.
- Cactus Garden at Ethel M Chocolate Factory: View more than a half-million Christmas lights and holiday displays outside.
- Linq Promenade: Explore the Linq promenade holiday décor and live music scene.
Featured image by Kobby Dagan/Shutterstock.com
