KLM suspending long-haul operations to stem COVID-19 spread
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Dutch carrier KLM will stop operating hundreds of flights to and from the Netherlands as of Friday in accordance with new requirements imposed by the Dutch government.
As part of the Dutch government’s bid to crack down on the spread of COVID-19, the airline said that it will suspend 270 weekly flights, according to Reuters. When it takes effect on Jan. 22, the suspended routes will include all intercontinental flights as well as some connections between Amsterdam and other European destinations where crew have to stay overnight.
The move follows the Netherlands’ announcement that it would require travelers from all countries to take a rapid COVID-19 test no later than four hours prior to departure. Additionally, all passengers must have a negative COVID-19 PCR test result before boarding, taken within 72 hours of departure.
Follow The Points Guy on Facebook and Twitter, and to ensure you never miss anything, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
“We don’t want to run the risk of crews getting stuck in a distant country if they test positive,” KLM said in a statement. “So from Friday, we will stop all intercontinental flights and all flights to European destinations where crews have to stay overnight.”
The country has also introduced strict measures on individual nations. The U.K., South Africa and all of South America are banned from flying into the Netherlands for one month, beginning on Jan. 23.
“This is a very tough measure, but we are at a crossroads,” Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte said. “The British variant doesn’t leave us with an alternative.”
Rutte also said the country is proposing a strict curfew from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. each day. The curfew will need approval from a parliamentary vote expected to go ahead on Thursday and would only permit citizens to leave their homes for particular reasons, including medical emergencies or work. Those breaching the curfew could be fined 95 euro ($115).
On Dec. 29, the Dutch government announced that anyone entering the country from another Member State of the EU or Schengen Zone must first prove that they tested negative for COVID-19.
So far, there have been an estimated 13,000 coronavirus deaths in the Netherlands.
Featured photo by Katherine Fan/The Points Guy
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on dining at restaurants including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out and travel & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.