Want to keep earning Bilt Cash in 2027? Here's what you need to do now

Big changes are coming for Bilt in 2027 — including a move away from earning 4% Bilt Cash on purchases using your Bilt credit card. Starting in January, all new cardholders will only be able to select the "housing-only" rewards option, giving them up to 1.25 points per dollar spent on rent or mortgage payments but not earning Bilt Cash.

Thankfully, Bilt is allowing existing cardholders to keep this earning option — but you have to opt into it before your cardmember anniversary.

This functionality is already live in the Bilt app, so if you currently hold the Bilt Palladium Card (see rates and fees) or Bilt Obsidian Card (see rates and fees) and want to keep earning 4% Bilt Cash into 2027, here's what you need to do.

How to opt out of Bilt's new reward structure

Bilt's new reward structure will start on Jan. 1, 2027, but you don't need to wait until then to take action if you want to maintain your ability to earn Bilt Cash.

Here are step-by-step instructions for doing so:

Log in to your Bilt app and navigate to the wallet section. Select your Bilt card and scroll down to the "Your card rewards" section. Tap the filter icon at the top right of the "Bonus rewards" tile. Tap the "Moving to" bar to open the updated card rewards section. Swipe to the left to show the "Flexible Bilt Cash" option. Select it, then click Save.

You should then see a confirmation screen noting that your selection has been saved, and the blue tile at the top should indicate that you're keeping Bilt Cash.

Here are screenshots that show this process in action:

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Note that I technically have until Feb. 15, 2027 — my cardmember anniversary date — to make this selection. In addition, I can't change my mind after that date and switch back. Once you select Bilt Cash and your card anniversary arrives, you're locked in.

However, I already know I want to keep this option, so I made sure to complete the process now.

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Why you may want to keep Bilt Cash

So, why am I keeping this? Well, Bilt Cash can be used for a variety of rewards — but as a Bilt Palladium cardholder, there's one that stands out. I want to make sure I can take full advantage of Bilt's point accelerator.

If you're not familiar, this allows Obsidian and Palladium cardholders to use $200 in Bilt cash to unlock an extra point per dollar spent on all purchases (up to $5,000). You can activate this five times per year.

This means I can earn 3 points per dollar spent on up to $25,000 in annual spending with my Bilt Palladium card, earning a total of 75,000 points each year. That's unparalleled on other travel cards.

The only catch is that I must have enough Bilt Cash ($1,000) to activate this five times. And that's where the power of earning 4% Bilt Cash comes into play.

Here's what the process looks like:

Get $200 Bilt Cash on my cardmember anniversary. Use $200 Bilt Cash to activate my first accelerator. Spend $5,000, earning 3 Bilt points plus 4% Bilt Cash per dollar spent — totaling 15,000 Bilt points and $200 Bilt Cash. Use that newly obtained $200 in Bilt Cash to activate the next accelerator. Rinse, and repeat.

In the new rewards structure (without the 4%), I'd only get $600 in Bilt Cash on my cardmember anniversary and then another $50 for every 25,000 points I earn. That's enough for the first three accelerators — but not for all five.

If you want the new reward structure, there's nothing you need to do

Of course, Bilt Cash is not for everyone. Just the thought of managing another currency may be too much for some cardholders.

And the great news is that, if you want to switch to the "housing-only" reward structure — or if you've already been in it — you don't need to do anything. This is the default setting in the Bilt app, and as of Jan. 2027, it'll be the only option available to new cardholders.

The only action required is for existing cardholders who want to maintain the 4% Bilt Cash.

Don't know which is best for you? Check out TPG's Bilt calculator to help make the decision.

Bottom line

Bilt's changing a lot in 2027, but for existing Bilt Palladium and Obsidian cardholders, there's a critical step you may want to take now: updating your app to ensure you maintain the ability to earn Bilt Cash. If you don't update this by your account anniversary date, you'll switch to the "housing-only" reward structure, and you'll never be able to go back to earning Bilt Cash.

And if you're not currently a cardholder, you can still get in on the Bilt Cash model. You just need to apply, get approved and accept a new Bilt credit card by Dec. 31, 2026 — and then select Bilt Cash as your preferred card reward structure.

But don't wait — the clock is ticking on this option.