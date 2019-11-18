Another ride-hailing app bites the dust: Juno ends services
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Juno, the popular New York ride-hailing app, has ceased operations. In an email to users, the company announced that travelers will no longer be able to request rides on the app after today (Nov. 18). The company cited the “changing situation in the market” for its shutdown and encouraged riders to sign up for Lyft with a free $25 credit for new riders.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Juno’s site states that payments will be processed as they are during any typical weekly cycle, and will be paid on Tuesday by noon. As reported by Tech Crunch, Gett, Juno’s parent company said that “Juno drivers will be paid in full by Juno for all rides completed by Juno’s service end-date. All Juno riders will be invited to join Lyft.”
The app blamed regulations that mandated a minimum wage for workers. New York City’s Taxi and Limousine Commission last year approved raising all ride-hailing drivers’ minimum wages to $17.22 an hour across all app-based car services and yellow cabs. In response, prices for the majority of rides into Manhattan will increase by a flat charge of $2.75 more per trip and 75 cents for group rides, as we reported last year. Lyft and Juno filed a lawsuit in January to block New York City’s minimum-wage rules, which went into effect in February, according to New York Daily News. The lawsuit was dismissed in May.
If you’re unhappy with Juno’s shuttering, you still have access to several ride-hailing apps in New York City, such as Uber, Via and Lyft. Regardless of what app you use, make sure you’re maximizing your spending by using the right credit card.
Related: Frequent Uber passenger? These credit cards are for you
Thanks to an expansive definition of travel, cardholders can earn 3 points per dollar spent on Lyft and Uber rides when using the Chase Sapphire Reserve or Ink Business Preferred Credit Card. With the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card, you’ll earn 2x points per dollar on ride-hailing purchases. The Citi Premier℠ Card gets you 3x points per dollar spent for travel purchases under a generous definition of the category, which Uber and Lyft fall under.
The information for the Citi Premier Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Finally, if you have The Platinum Card® from American Express in your wallet, cardmembers get $15 a month in Uber Cash for U.S. rides, plus a bonus of $20 in December along with Uber VIP status.
Featured photo by Merethe Svarstad/EyeEm/Getty Images.
This card from Bank of America gets really interesting if you have a BofA checking, savings or investment account. Depending on the value of your combined accounts you can potentially get as much as 3.5x points on travel/dining and 2.625x points on other purchases making it the richest consumer banking bonus out there.
- Receive 50,000 bonus points – a $500 value – after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
- Earn unlimited 2 points for every $1 spent on travel and dining purchases and unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all other purchases
- If you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, you can earn 25%-75% more points on every purchase
- No limit to the points you can earn and your points don't expire
- Redeem for cash back as a statement credit, deposit into eligible Bank of America® accounts, credit to eligible Merrill accounts, or gift cards or purchases at the Bank of America Travel Center
- Get up to $200 in combined airline incidental and airport expedited screening statement credits + valuable travel insurance protections
- No Foreign Transaction Fees
- Low $95 annual fee
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.