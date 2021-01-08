How President-elect Biden plans to travel to his Washington, DC inauguration
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
It’s been an incredibly tumultuous few days for national politics. In less than two weeks, Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will be inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States, with a scaled-down ceremony intended to recognize the occasion while minimizing the risk of spreading COVID-19.
It’s no secret that Biden’s an Amtrak superfan — I imagine his Guest Rewards balance is more than healthy enough to lock in a few trips in a cross-country Roomette — so it probably comes as no great surprise that the president-elect has decided to travel to his Washington, D.C. inauguration via rail.
As CNN reports, “Amtrak Joe” will ride the national rail from Wilmington, Delaware’s Joseph R. Biden Jr. Railroad Station to Union Station in Washington, D.C. Biden is expected to take an Amtrak train on Jan. 19, the day before his inauguration.
It’s unclear which train Biden plans to ride, though there are only four Acela frequencies scheduled between Wilmington and Washington on the day of his trip. It’s also possible he’ll ride a regional train, or perhaps even a charter.
Train fans would likely love to see him on one of Amtrak’s new high-speed trains.
Related: Amtrak’s new high-speed train sets
Whichever train he ends up on, especially given the events of this past week, I’d expect exceptionally tight security at both stations that day, and throughout the entire journey as well.
Featured photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on dining at restaurants including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out and travel & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.