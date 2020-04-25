JetBlue begins flying new “tag” routes in order to comply with CARES Act
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Call it a sign of the times.
As a condition of receiving federal money under the CARES Act, airlines must maintain “a minimum level of service” between city pairs that were served before the coronavirus pandemic broke out, reducing the demand for air travel to practically nothing.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
JetBlue, instead of maintaining nonstop service between its major hubs and other cities on its route map, will fly flights with “tag” segments connecting the origin to the final destination, according to Paxex.Aero. This means that flyers will have the opportunity to fly routes that did not exist on the carrier’s pre-coronavirus route map.
For example, instead of flying separate nonstop flights between New York-JFK and Chicago-O’Hare (ORD) and Minneapolis (MSP), JetBlue will temporarily fly JFK-ORD-MSP. This way, it can (try to) combat the almost complete lack of demand, reduce costs for the airline and satisfy the criteria spelled out in the CARES Act.
Some of the other routes with “tag” segments include:
- Boston (BOS) – Denver (DEN) – Albuquerque (ABQ)
- Boston – New Orleans (MSY) – Houston (IAH)
- Boston – Las Vegas (LAS) – San Diego (SAN)
- Boston – Seattle (SEA) – Portland (PDX)
- Long Beach (LGB) – Palm Springs (PSP) – New York-JFK
- Long Beach – Salt Lake City (SLC) – Bozeman (BZN)
- New York-JFK – Denver – Albuquerque
- New York-JFK – New Orleans – Houston
- New York-JFK – Las Vegas – San Diego
- New York-JFK – Seattle – Portland
- New York-JFK – San Francisco (SFO) – Sacramento (SMF)
- New York-JFK – Orlando (MCO) – Sarasota (SRQ)
Some of the transcontinental premium routes like BOS-LAS, JFK-LAS and JFK-SFO will maintain the airline’s lauded Mint service up front, but when those aircraft continue on their “tag” segments, there won’t be Mint service.
Bottom line
From a purely AvGeek perspective, it’s interesting to see JetBlue piece together these routes, and there are certainly some routes (looking at you, Denver-Albuquerque) that we’d love to fly if we weren’t still in the middle of a global pandemic.
However, the reality of these new routings is that they underpin an airline — in fact an entire industry — that’s in survival mode. Getting around the country isn’t going to be as convenient or as quick as it was before the US began to shelter in place, and it’s certainly logical that airlines are beginning to approach their route maps this way to guarantee service while minimizing cost during a time where every carrier is burning cash at a rate that was almost unfathomable before.
Featured photo by Angus Mordant/Bloomberg via Getty Images
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.