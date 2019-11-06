JetBlue gives its inflight entertainment a boost
JetBlue, which built its brand partly on having seatback screens at every seat (and, of course, blue chips) is rolling out some updates to its inflight entertainment.
The airline has partnered with a number of new brands to expand the content available to passengers.
In a statement, JetBlue said it would have full seasons of Showtime series for travelers to binge during flights (think: “Shameless” and “Billions”) and the airline is working with Spotify to bring podcasts from Gimlet and other studios right to your ears through the onboard headphone jacks. Travelers will also discover 20 meditation sessions available through the seatback screen thanks to a deal with Inscape, and print news will now be accessible on the monitor from PressReader.
All of the new programming will join the airline’s existing library of inflight entertainment.
“We are once again redefining inflight entertainment by listening closely to our customers’ feedback and offering even more options to make the most of their time onboard,” said Mariya Stoyanova, JetBlue’s director of product development. “Whether you want to binge-watch, binge-listen, connect, disconnect or just discover something new — you can do it from our new HD seatback screens, your own devices or more likely, all of the above.”
While many airlines are doing away with their seatback screens, JetBlue is doubling down on making them a key part of their onboard product — one of the reasons we think it’s one of the best economy products you can book for a domestic flight. The new entertainment options will be available on all of the airline’s Airbus A320s, A321s and A321neos.
JetBlue has been upgrading to HD screens across its Airbus A320 fleet and already offers more than 100 channels of live DirecTV and Sirius Satellite Radio on all its flights, as well as prerecorded shows and movies on some flights.
Featured photo by Katie Genter/The Points Guy.
