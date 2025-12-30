JetBlue is ending its loyalty partnership with Japan Airlines, bringing an end to TrueBlue award redemptions on flights operated by the Japanese carrier.

The airlines confirmed that March 31, 2026, will be the final day to book Japan Airlines flights using JetBlue TrueBlue points. After that date, award redemptions on JAL will no longer be available, though cash bookings will not be affected, and all existing award reservations will be honored.

Keep reading to find out more about the end of this loyalty program partnership and how you can still book JAL flights with transferable rewards.

What’s changing for JetBlue TrueBlue members

For TrueBlue members, the key change is the end of award redemptions on Japan Airlines. Starting April 1, 2026, JetBlue points will no longer be redeemable for flights operated by JAL.

JetBlue has confirmed that all existing bookings will be honored. Travelers who have already booked JAL award flights using TrueBlue points will not need to make any changes.

This update applies only to future award redemptions. Members will still be able to purchase Japan Airlines flights with cash, either directly through JAL or via JetBlue channels where available.

This news may be disappointing for many JetBlue TrueBlue members, as the airline loyalty program is a transfer partner of most major flexible rewards programs, including American Express Membership Rewards, Chase Ultimate Rewards, Citi ThankYou Rewards, Wells Fargo Rewards and Capital One miles.

Background on JetBlue’s partnership with Japan Airlines

JetBlue and Japan Airlines have maintained an interline relationship for several years, allowing travelers to book itineraries that include flights on both carriers.

In April 2025, JetBlue expanded that partnership by introducing the ability for TrueBlue members to redeem points for flights operated by Japan Airlines. This gave members a new option for long-haul international redemptions, including service between the U.S. and Japan.

Although the redemption option was relatively short-lived, it offered a strong opportunity for high-value redemptions on international award tickets. In some cases, travelers were able to book one-way economy flights between the U.S. and Japan for as few as 29,000 TrueBlue points (not including taxes and fees), depending on availability.

Other ways to book Japan Airlines flights with points

Even as JetBlue’s partnership with Japan Airlines comes to an end, travelers will still have other ways to book JAL flights using rewards.

Japan Airlines is now a direct transfer partner of Capital One and Bilt Rewards, allowing members of those programs to transfer their points or miles to Mileage Bank and redeem them for JAL award flights.

Additionally, you can also book Japan Airlines flights through Oneworld partner programs like American Airlines AAdvantage and Alaska Atmos Rewards.

While the news about JetBlue and JAL may be disappointing, these additional redemption options ensure that travelers can continue booking Japan Airlines flights with points or miles after the TrueBlue partnership ends.

