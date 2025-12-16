Last month, JetBlue made headlines when it named Milan and Barcelona as its newest European destinations beginning next spring.

But the new year will also see the carrier cut back on one of its other transatlantic routes.

JetBlue this week confirmed it will not bring back seasonal service between New York and Amsterdam in March, as planned.

That will end a nonstop flight the carrier first launched in August 2023.

“The route was not performing to our expectations, and rising operating costs at Amsterdam’s airport further challenged its viability,” JetBlue said in a statement to TPG on Tuesday.

Customers already booked on spring and summer 2026 flights from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Amsterdam won't be without options.

JetBlue said it will automatically rebook those flyers on its Amsterdam service from Boston — which it continues to fly year-round.

August 2023 inaugural festivities for JetBlue's Amsterdam launch.

JetBlue still expects to fly its largest transatlantic schedule in 2026, but with an increased focus on seasonal Europe flights out of Boston Logan International Airport (BOS).

Both of its new summer 2026 transatlantic flights will launch exclusively from Boston — consistent with the Madrid service the carrier launched in 2025.

JetBlue's European routes

Here’s how JetBlue’s European route map now shakes out:

From Boston

Year-round service: Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS), London’s Heathrow Airport (LHR), Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG)

Launching April 16: Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport (BCN), seasonal

Resuming April 16: Dublin Airport (DUB), Edinburgh Airport (EDI), Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport (MAD)

Launching May 11: Milan Malpensa Airport (MXP), seasonal

Resuming May 21: London Gatwick Airport (LGW)

From JFK

Year-round service: London (twice daily), Paris

Resumes April 29: Dublin, Edinburgh

Likely done with European growth 'for a while'

JetBlue first launched Europe service in 2021, and has grown its list of destinations nearly every year since.

However, the carrier has signaled its transatlantic growth is on the cusp of leveling off for a bit.

“We have no more transatlantic-capable airplanes coming until 2030,” JetBlue President Marty St. George said, speaking last week inside the carrier’s new JFK lounge. “The last two routes we added — which were Milan and Barcelona from Boston — those are the last two for a while.”

One possible exception? Portugal

That said: JetBlue does still have its eye on one additional destination across the pond — Lisbon.

The carrier previously secured landing permissions at Lisbon Airport (LIS), but with a time slot that “was completely unworkable,” CEO Joanna Geraghty said at an industry conference earlier this month.

“We continue to knock at the door there,” Geraghty said Dec. 3.

So, don't rule out a JetBlue flight to Portugal in the not-so-distant future.

Reminder: BlueHouse opens this week at JFK

Customers who fly JetBlue’s premium Mint cabin to Europe will be eligible for access to its brand-new JFK lounge, BlueHouse, which opens Dec. 18 inside Terminal 5.

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

A second BlueHouse location is planned for Boston later in 2026.

Top-tier Mosaic 4 members and TrueBlue members who carry JetBlue’s premium credit card also get club access.

