JetBlue Airways could debut its first Airbus A321neo on flights from New York (JFK) as early as September, ahead of using the aircraft to launch new service to Ecuador in December.
The New York-based carrier has loaded the A321neo on flights between JFK and Fort Lauderdale (FLL) on Sept. 24. The introduction was first reported by Paxex.aero.
The aircraft are scheduled to operate JetBlue flight 1701 departing JFK for Fort Lauderdale at 7:15am, and flight 1202 departing Fort Lauderdale for JFK at 11:20am, the airline’s website shows.
“We’re excited to have taken delivery of the first of 85 Airbus A321neo aircraft we have on order,” said JetBlue spokesman Philip Stewart. “Our first A321neo is scheduled to go into service after it goes through customary certifications.”
He declined to confirm the Sept. 24 date for the A321neo entry into service but reiterated that the aircraft will launch new service to Guayaquil (GYE) in Ecuador from JFK on Dec. 5.
The introduction of new jets is often a fraught process. Certification, employee training and other factors determine impact when an aircraft can debut, making initial schedules tentative at best.
Delta Air Lines initially announced plans to introduce its new Airbus A330neo on July 1, but then pushed the date back to July 15. Then, saying the aircraft was ready for revenue service earlier than previously planned, debuted it on July 10.
JetBlue took delivery of its first A321neo in June. The company expects six aircraft by year-end, less than half of the 13 it was scheduled to take due to continuing Airbus production delays.
JetBlue will configure its core A231neos with 200 Even More Space and economy seats, the same number as on its existing A321s.
This is different from the carrier’s fleet of A321s equipped with its Mint premium product. These aircraft have 159 seats, including 16 Mint seats.
