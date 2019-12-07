SkyTeam has a new lounge at Istanbul Airport
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
SkyTeam continues to improve the international travel experience for its passengers with the opening of its seventh branded lounge, this time in Istanbul Airport (IST). You’ll find SkyTeam’s other lounges in Beijing, Dubai, Hong Kong, London, Sydney and Vancouver.
Who has access to the lounge? All first and business class passengers traveling on, or connecting to/from a same-day international flight operated by a SkyTeam member airline, have access to the lounge. Access is only valid upon departure and transfer. You can’t use the lounge as an arriving passenger. For connecting passengers, all flights need to be operated by a SkyTeam member airline and all segments must be booked into first or business.
You also can enter the lounge if you’re a SkyTeam Elite Plus member, traveling on or connecting to/from a same-day international flight operated by a SkyTeam member airline. Arrival entry is not allowed. SkyTeam Elite Plus members can bring a guest, also traveling on a SkyTeam member airline-operated flight, into the lounge.
Passengers can use the lounge within 24 hours of their scheduled departure times.
Where is the lounge? The new SkyTeam lounge is in the West Wing of the airport on Level H. Elevated above passenger areas, the lounge is meant to be an oasis from the crowds.
When is it open? The lounge is open 24 hours a day.
Amenities: SkyTeam’s new lounge has just about everything passengers look for in a good international lounge, including plenty of space. The lounge is 582 square meters with seating for 145 guests. You’ll also find shower rooms and access to free Wi-Fi and recharging stations for all your electronic devices.
Food and drink: Turkish cuisine and European-style dishes are served throughout the day and there’s even an on-demand living cooking station. Snacks, soft drinks, spirits and wine — sourced from Turkish vineyards — are also on offer.
Can Priority Pass members access this lounge? Not at this time. But, we’ll need to watch and see if that becomes an option. Priority Pass customers do have access to SkyTeam lounge at London Heathrow, Dubai and Vancouver.
What’s next? SkyTeam plans to open its eighth branded lounge in Santiago, Chile, in early 2020.
Featured image courtesy of SkyTeam
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.