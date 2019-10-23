IHG removing free Kindle book perk in 2020
If you’re an IHG Rewards Club member and you enjoyed your free Kindle book perk, there’s some bad news for you. The benefit that allows members to download free books to a Kindle device or app is going away, as first reported by Frequent Miler.
According to the site, you have until Dec. 31, 2019 to take advantage of free Kindle eBooks, which are offered as a tiered benefit depending on your IHG elite status:
- Club members receive 1 free download biannually
- Gold Elite members receive 1 free download per quarter
- Platinum Elite members receive 2 free downloads per quarter
- Spire Elite members receive 3 free downloads per quarter
Note that the selection is fairly limited. I don’t have status with IHG, but I was able to pull up 22 books — mostly fiction titles like Chaser and The Memory of Us. If you’re like me and didn’t even know this was an option, or you read books on Kindle for free via Amazon Prime, you probably aren’t missing out.
Featured photo by bady qb/Unsplash.
