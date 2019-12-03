Targeted: Up to 30,000 bonus points for new IHG members
Here’s something we don’t see every day: As reported on Loyalty Lobby, new members to IHG are being given bonus point offers to complete stays. Looking pretty similar to IHG’s Accelerate promotion, this one has you completing different objectives in order to earn additional points.
When I signed my husband up for an IHG account, this is what he received:
That’s actually pretty good, considering this offer is being generated for an entirely new account. 30,000 bonus points is worth six nights at one of the 5,000-point PointBreaks hotels — a quarterly list of rotating hotels offered for discounted prices. These bonus points are in addition to whatever points you’ll earn from your stay.
At this rate I’m heavily considering completing the offers and snagging those bonus points, even though my husband doesn’t have any elite status with IHG (a tragedy, to be sure).
Other TPG staffers received offers as well, though not quite as lucrative:
Though this offer isn’t as substantial, it’s still pretty decent, especially if you have upcoming hotel stays. If you (or a family member) don’t yet have an IHG account, now is a good time to sign up — after all, it isn’t often that a hotel rewards you for simply joining the loyalty program and staying a little.
