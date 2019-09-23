This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
On Sept. 23, 2019, IHG announced a partnership with Mr & Mrs Smith, a boutique luxury chain with properties around the world.
Starting “early next year,” according to a news release, IHG Rewards Club members will be able to earn and redeem IHG points at over 500 Mr & Mrs Smith hotels on IHG.com and the app.
Self-styled as “the travel club for hotel lovers,” Mr & Mrs Smith is a high-end hotel booking service with 1,200 boutique and luxury properties in over 80 countries.
“We conceived Mr & Mrs Smith for discerning travellers who want to discover truly extraordinary places with the people they love,” said Mr & Mrs Smith co-founder Tamara Lohan. “We are hugely excited about the opportunity to bring our growing collection of carefully curated boutique and luxury hotels to millions of IHG Rewards Club loyalty members, so they may join our members in experiencing some of the world’s most seductive hotels.”
While it’s unclear which hotels, exactly, will be included, the IHG press release includes a photo of Treehotel in Sweden. It also lists “Jasper Conran’s self-styled riad hideaway L’Hôtel Marrakech, 18th-century organic Tuscan estate Borgo Pignano, high-in-the-Himalayas retreat The Kumaon and the charming Old Rectory on South Africa’s famed Garden Route.”
It’s also unclear how much this will cost members. As Mr & Mrs Smith is a boutique chain, the rates for its properties are pricey. For instance, a one-night stay at the Annandale The Homestead in New Zealand will set you back nearly $4,000.
A stay at Lake Kora in Upstate New York starts at $14,950 per night.
If you find yourself staying at IHG hotels often, you might want to consider adding the IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card, which is making a splash with its highest-ever offer.
APPLY HERE: Earn 125,000 IHG points with the IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card
If you apply now, you can earn 125,000 IHG bonus points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months after opening your new card. You’ll earn an unreal 25x points per dollar spent at IHG Hotels and Resorts for the first 12 months after signing up. After adding in elite earnings — from the IHG Platinum Elite status that you get through the credit card — and the base earning rate at IHG properties, you’ll earn a whopping 40x points per dollar at IHG hotels for the first year. The card has an annual fee of $89. TPG values IHG Rewards Club points at 0.5 cents each.
You can also transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards points to IHG at a 1:1 ratio when you have the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve®, or Ink Business Preferred℠ Credit Card.
We’ve reached out to IHG for comment and will update this story when we hear back.
Featured photo courtesy of IHG
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.