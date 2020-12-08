Don’t burn your expiring IHG reward night certificates just yet: IHG says an update is coming
My husband and I still have three IHG Rewards Club reward night certificates set to expire on Dec. 31, 2020. When I wrote about four ways to use expiring IHG nights during the pandemic back in September, I had plans to use these expiring certificates before the end of the year.
Unfortunately, these plans have changed multiple times as hotels have delayed reopening and we’ve had to cancel trips. Now as daily coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to rise, we’ve decided we won’t be traveling to use the certificates before the end of the year.
Many TPG staffers and other travelers I’ve spoken to seem to be in similar situations. While other hotel loyalty programs have provided further extensions to reward night certificates, IHG Rewards Club has remained silent. So, I reached out to IHG to ask about any plans regarding reward night certificates with expiration dates at the end of 2020. Here’s what I found.
IHG’s stance on the free nights
Earlier this year, IHG Rewards Club extended reward nights expiring between March and December 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020. But, as the Dec. 31, 2020 expiration date approaches, many IHG Rewards Club members still haven’t been able to use their reward nights. After all, we’re still in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that led IHG to extend the certificates in the first place.
After reaching out to IHG regarding the reward night certificates that expire on Dec. 31, 2020, I got a mysterious but promising response from an IHG spokesperson told me:
We’ve continually monitored the impact of the global pandemic and have responded with program changes and increased flexibility to better serve our IHG Rewards members. Earlier this year, we announced several measures to extend Anniversary Night certificates set to expire and deposited in 2020. Later this month, we will share an update with cardmembers about anniversary certificates with a 2020 expiration date.
While news of an upcoming announcement is great, it’s unclear whether the update will include an extension of these certificates. After all, earlier this year TPG’s Nick Even examined several ways hotel programs can adjust free night certificates during the pandemic. So, we could see IHG offer a set number of points for each certificate, provide a hotel credit or even eliminate reward night certificate expiration dates. But, we won’t know until IHG shares its update.
How to use your expiring IHG Reward nights
I expect that IHG’s update later this month will provide some useful alternatives to members who don’t want to use their reward night certificates before the end of 2020. But, the alternatives may not provide excellent value.
So, if you don’t want to wait for IHG Rewards Club’s announcement later this month, there are several ways you can use your expiring reward night certificates before the end of 2020. Here are a few examples:
- Book a staycation
- Plan and take a trip
- Book a stay for someone else
- List the person as a secondary guest when making the reservation and then call the hotel on the day of check-in to ensure the hotel will allow them to check in
You can always earn more anniversary reward night certificates with the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card. IHG has also periodically offered promotions to earn reward night certificates, such as the still-ongoing InterContinental Ambassador promotion.
If you want to use your IHG anniversary reward night before the end of 2020, remember that you must book and use 40,000-point certificates before their expiration date. Based on my tests, this means the latest you can check in using a certificate that expires on Dec. 31, 2020 is Dec. 30, 2020.
There is more flexibility for using uncapped certificates, though. For example, I booked a stay in late 2021 at the InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort using my last uncapped certificate.
Bottom line
As with many hotel credit cards with annual reward nights, I’m generally happy to pay the annual fee on the IHG Premier due to the card’s anniversary night. But, using hotel reward night certificates during the pandemic has been challenging.
With three reward night certificates expiring Dec. 31, 2020, I’m personally and professionally invested in IHG Rewards Club’s upcoming announcement. I’m hopeful that IHG will extend the reward night certificates to late 2021. But, it’s also possible that IHG will take a different approach. So, I look forward to IHG’s announcement later this month.
Featured image of the InterContinental Phu Quoc by Katie Genter/The Points Guy.
