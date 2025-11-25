The New York City region is getting a new nonstop flight to Spain.

Next year, Spanish airline Iberia will launch service from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) to Madrid. It will be Iberia's second airport in the New York area, adding to its existing nonstop service to and from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).

Iberia's new Newark flights to Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas Airport (MAD) will launch on March 29 with daily departures.

Flying on the route: Iberia's brand-new Airbus A321XLR, the airline's single-aisle jet capable of making the transatlantic crossing, which debuted just over a year ago. The plane features 14 lie-flat seats in its business-class cabin, arranged in a one-by-one configuration.

Iberia bolsters New York schedule

Newark will be Iberia's tenth airport in the 48 contiguous U.S. states, and will give the carrier a presence on both sides of the Hudson River.

Iberia already flies nonstop to MAD and to Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport (BCN) from JFK's Terminal 8, the airport's Oneworld alliance hub anchored by Iberia's top U.S. partner American Airlines.

Now, Oneworld frequent flyers (and American AAdvantage loyalists) who prefer to fly out of EWR will gain another European destination from the New Jersey hub.

"Newark adds a strategic option that provides fast and convenient access to Manhattan, expanding choice for travelers and enhancing the experience in one of Iberia's most important markets," Iberia said in a statement Tuesday.

Iberia's EWR-MAD itinerary

Here's how the itinerary will shake out:

EWR to MAD: Departs 11:55 p.m., arrives at 1:20 p.m. the next day (all times local)

MAD-EWR: Departs 7:35 p.m., arrives 10:25 p.m. (all times local)

Most notable about this schedule: you'll be able to essentially enjoy a full day in Madrid before returning to the U.S., with that evening departure and a late-night arrival at EWR.

Other Newark flights to Spain

This won't be Newark flyers' first nonstop link to Spain's capital city.

United Airlines already serves Madrid from its major hub at EWR — and will fly to five other cities in Spain next year, including brand-new service to Santiago de Compostela, on the country's northwest coast.

How to book Iberia with points and miles

There are a variety of ways you can use points and miles to book Iberia flights:

American Airlines AAdvantage members can redeem miles on partner flights operated by Iberia.

Nearly every major credit card transfer partner allows transfers to either the Iberia Club program or one of the other international carriers that share its Avios loyalty currency — including British Airways, Aer Lingus, Finnair and Qatar. You can seamlessly transfer Avios between each of those airlines' programs.

