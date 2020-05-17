Hyatt drops Centric plans for all-inclusive Ziva Barbados instead
Hyatt has partnered with a Barbadian company to build the Hyatt Ziva Barbados in the island’s Carlisle Bay. The all-inclusive resort, scheduled to open in 2022, will have of 380 guest rooms, 40 condominiums and six premier rooms; it will be Barbados’ first new-build hotel in over a decade.
Originally announced in 2018 as the Hyatt Centric Carlisle Bay Barbados and scheduled to open in 2019, the new $175-million project has received a major upgrade, joining other family-friendly Hyatt Ziva all-inclusive resorts, including Montego Bay, Jamaica; Cap Cana, Dominican Republic and Cancun, Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, plus three adults-only Hyatt Zilara resorts in Montego Bay, Cancun and Cap Cana.
Like other Ziva resorts, this property is expected to cost 25,000 World of Hyatt points for the first two guests, plus an extra 12,500 points per extra guest, under current valuations (Hyatt announced major changes to the World of Hyatt loyalty program in February 2020). As at all other Hyatt Ziva properties, children 2 and under are free.
The property will have a conference center and an overwater restaurant. It will feature beach access and focus on sourcing local produce, spirits and arts and crafts and décor. It will sit on three parcels of land totaling 17,920 square meters of beachfront property in the Carlisle Bay area in Bridgetown, St. Michael.
