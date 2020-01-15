Hyatt is teaming up with a meditation app to help travelers and employees relax
You know what they say: “Health is wealth.” Hotel chains have taken that phrase to heart in the last several years, with many of them focusing on wellness initiatives — from features inside each room to the on-property spa to the specific location of a hotel.
Hyatt will build on its leadership in this space with a new partnership with Headspace, the popular health and wellness brand that focuses on meditation through its online platform and its mobile apps for both Android and iOS devices.
The new Headspace access won’t just be for guests, either. Hyatt employees will receive free subscriptions to Headspace, which normally costs $12.99 per month or $95 if you pay for a year in advance. Hyatt says that it’s doing this as “a means of supporting [its employees] on their own mental health and wellbeing journeys.”
If you’re a guest at a Hyatt hotel, you’ll soon notice things like access to Headspace content such as short meditations, sounds to aid in sleep, guidance from former monk and Headspace co-founder Andy Puddicombe and more — all delivered through your hotel room.
If you’re a World of Hyatt member and have the chain’s app downloaded on your phone, you’ll also get access to exclusive Headspace member offers as well as plenty of other mindfulness content delivered through the app.
Hyatt’s partnership with Headspace is another step in the hotel’s increased focus on the health and wellbeing of its employees and guests. In the last few years, Hyatt’s acquired (and begun to expand) Miraval hotels — a brand devoted entirely to wellness and health of both the body and mind. It’s also forged a partnership with Exhale Spas and rolled out a proprietary wellness experience platform called FIND.
We don’t know the exact timing for the launch of this partnership yet but stay tuned to TPG for more details.
Featured image by Summer Hull/The Points Guy
