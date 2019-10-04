This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
World of Hyatt is encouraging guests to treat themselves to a special fitness or spa service by offering double points on Exhale bookings from now through Jan. 10, 2020 to celebrate the brand’s first anniversary.
For those unfamiliar with Exhale, it’s private well-being spa that blends fitness and spa services. World of Hyatt teamed up with Exhale back in October 2018 as part of a continued effort to provide guests a full mind-and-body escape while staying with Hyatt.
Typically, World of Hyatt members will earn 10 points per dollar and four additional points when using the The World of Hyatt Credit Card on Exhale bookings. However, from now until Jan. 10, 2020, members can receive double the points. That brings the points haul up to 20 points per dollar and 24 if using the credit card.
All you have to do is link your Exhale and World of Hyatt accounts. Guests can also redeem Hyatt points for a fitness class starting at 2,000 points or a massage or facial starting at 12,000 points.
Related: Your guide to maximizing redemptions with World of Hyatt
Currently, these services are only available at 20 participating locations across the U.S. and the Caribbean including:
- Exhale Atlanta
- Exhale Atlantic City
- Exhale Back Bay
- Exhale Bal Harbour
- Exhale Battery Wharf
- Exhale Bermuda
- Exhale Bridgehampton
- Exhale Central Park South
- Exhale Chicago
- Exhale Dallas
- Exhale Dallas-Fort Worth
- Exhale Downtown Miami
- Exhale Gramercy
- Exhale Flatiron
- Exhale Miami International Airport
- Exhale Santa Monica
- Exhale South Beach
- Exhale Stamford
- Exhale Upper East Side
- Exhale 45P (private location)
If you have an upcoming stay near any of these locations, give yourself some time to relax and rejuvenate with Exhale while also enjoying double points.
Featured photo courtesy of Exhale Spa.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.