Hyatt offering 10,000 points for expiring free night certificates
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Each year, I receive a free night at eligible hotels as a perk of the The World Of Hyatt Credit Card, valid at Category 1-4 properties around the world. A couple of months ago, I figured I wouldn’t have any issue redeeming my certificate this year, even though it was due to expire at the beginning of April. And then, like everything else, coronavirus threw a wrench in those plans.
I assumed I’d just have to let it go poof, until I read that Hyatt seemed willing to convert certificates to points on travel blog Miles Quest. I sent @HyattConcierge a direct message on Twitter with my World of Hyatt number, name and email address and received a response in nine minutes that my certificate had been converted. I logged into my account and the 10,000 points were already there. Wow!
Considering TPG values Hyatt points at 1.7 cents each, those few seconds of work netted me points worth $170 — far more than The World Of Hyatt Credit Card‘s $95 annual fee. The Hyatt representative noted that accounts will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, but if you have a certificate expiring soon, it could certainly be worth making a request.
While you can technically get up to 15,000 points in value from the certificate — the standard rate for a Category 4 hotel — there’s simply no way I would have been able to use it before it expired this year. Given how many great properties you can book, though, that’ll certainly be my goal for The World Of Hyatt Credit Card certificate I’m expecting to receive soon, valid through the beginning of next year.
Featured photo courtesy of the Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico, a Category 3 hotel.
- Earn up to 70,000 bonus miles. Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 10,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
- Enjoy your first checked bag free and Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights.
- New! Get ready for your next trip - spend $10,000 in purchases on your card in a calendar year and receive a $100 Delta Flight Credit to get you there sooner.
- Earn 2X Miles on Delta purchases, at restaurants worldwide and at U.S. supermarkets.
- Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
- Receive a 20% savings in the form of a statement credit after you use your Card on eligible Delta in-flight purchases of food, beverages, and audio headsets.
- Enjoy a $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.