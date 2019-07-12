This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Patrons of the arts, music, history and more — you have the opportunity to visit a bevy of free museums across the US this September. All you have to do is download a ticket.
As a part of an annual celebration, Smithsonian Magazine is presenting its nationwide ‘Museum Day’ on Sept. 21. For those unfamiliar with this tradition, Museum Day is a one-day-only event in which participating museums, historical sites, heritage centers, zoos and more offer free entry to patrons with a special Museum Day ticket.
This year, Museum Day will also have a theme. To kick off the “Smithsonian Year of Music,” which will open the Smithsonian’s “vast musical collections and resources” with a year-long schedule of programming centered around music, the day will also offer patrons access to special Smithsonian presentations or activities.“Music is a natural fit for Museum Day as this is Smithsonian’s Year of Music,” says Amy Wilkins, Chief Revenue Officer at Smithsonian Media in a press release. “It’s the perfect theme that unites us all.”
The Smithsonian says that they are expecting over 1,500 museums to participate this year across all 50 states. However, as Sept. 21 grows nearer, the organization expects more cultural institutions to join in. To find a museum or other institution near you, you can search through the Smithsonian website, here.
As of now, a majority of the locations participating in Museum day are either historical institutions or art museums. There are also about 30 ‘air and space’ museums participating, 27 zoos and gardens and 75 places designated for children and families. Some notable aviation/travel related spots to check out include the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania in Strasburg, PA; the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum in Honolulu, HI; the American Space Museum Titusville, FL and the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York, NY — which also happens to be where we held last year’s TPG Awards Show.
Tickets will be available for download to the public on August 15, 2019. You can download them here.
